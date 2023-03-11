Nidwalden is Odi-Land – a stroll through a canton that can’t get enough of its star Nidwalden is the canton of Marco Odermatt. What is this piece of land, and what does it matter that one of theirs has grown so big? A foray.

Marco everywhere: wooden construction in Odermatt’s home village of Buochs. Image: Matthias Foerster

This story has to begin on the Klewenalp, there is no other way. The people down in the valley care a lot about the ski area, you can hear that from their stories. From the ski race that used to start up here and in which the skiers raced down through forest and meadows into the valley. From the Postbus they rushed to after school to go up the mountain.