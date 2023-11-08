The Restructured Club World Cup Expands to 32 Teams, Set to Take Place in the United States in June 2025

The restructured Club World Cup will be held in the United States in June 2025

Workers Daily-China Engineering Network reporter Liu Bing

According to reports, the first FIFA Club World Cup after the restructuring will be held in June 2025 in the United States. According to the new rules, the Club World Cup will be expanded to 32 teams. Among them, the European region has a quota of 12 seats, South America has a quota of 6 seats, Asia, Africa and Central and North America have 4 seats each, and Oceania and the host have 1 seat each.

The Club World Cup is an international football tournament hosted by FIFA and involving top teams from six continents. A nominal Club World Cup was held in 2000, but the event was later canceled due to sponsor issues. It was not restarted until the 2005 Club World Cup. It is customary to regard the match held in Japan in December 2005 as the first Club World Cup. It is worth mentioning that the Chinese team Guangzhou Evergrande also participated in the Club World Cup twice, in 2013 and 2015, and ultimately finished fourth in both cases.

