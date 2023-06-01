Home » the results of the matches of Thursday 1ᵉʳ June
the results of the matches of Thursday 1ᵉʳ June

Welcome to this live dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament. It’s already the fifth day of the French Open tennis tournament. Throughout this Thursday, at a less frenetic pace than during our usual live sports, we tell you here the essentials of what is happening at the Porte d’Auteuil.

France 4 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), France 2 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.), France 3 (8 p.m., 8:35 p.m.). Matches at the Simonne-Mathieu court and evening sessions of the Philippe-Chatrier court on Prime Video.

  • Headliners of the day

Among the leaders of the men’s table, the Norwegian Casper Ruud (seeded n° 4), the German Alexander Zverev (22e) and Italian Jannik Sinner (8e) are hard at work today. Also to follow, the matches of the Croatian Borna Coric (15e), by Australian Alex De Minaur (18e), du Bulgare Grigor Dimitrov (28e) and the American Frances Tiafoe (12e).

Among women, the Polish Every Swiatek (seed No. 1) and the American Coco Gauff (6e) will try to qualify for the third round.

On the Chatrier, Oceane Dodin does not go favorite against the Tunisian Our Jabeur (seed no. 7), one of the favorites in the women’s draw. On the Simonne-Mathieu, Diane Parry face the Russian Mirra Andreeva. Arthur Rinderknech a, him, date with the American Taylor Fritz (9e) on the Suzanne-Lenglen.

  • A little reading while waiting

Novak Djokovic speaks on Kosovo: an “inappropriate” message according to the Minister of Sports, the Roland-Garros tournament plays appeasement

Novak Djokovic, Serbia’s “national treasure”

Roland-Garros 2023: Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, eliminated from the start by the surprising Thiago Seyboth Wild

Iga Swiatek: “Due to the war in Ukraine, there is currently a kind of chaos in sport”

Luca Van Assche, a small build with big ambitions

Lorenzo Musetti, “the Artist” who delights the public

Court fever 14

