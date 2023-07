Roma easily gets rid of Estrela beaten 4-0 (double Dybala). Great blow from Genoa who beat Monaco 1-0: Retegui made his debut but Gudmundsson scored. Prestigious victory for Empoli who beat Lille 2-1 in a friendly match thanks to their forwards. Without Hojlund, Atalanta beat Bournemouth, while Udinese lost against Union Berlin. 1-1 in the A starter between Frosinone and Salernitana, Napoli’s poker. Cagliari’s success on Juve Next Gen, Verona loses

