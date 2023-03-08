Immersed in an institutional and sporting free fall, Sevilla sees a potential spur in its fetish tournament

The Fenerbahce of the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, a solid group, with good pressure, speed and elite stilettos up front

He Sevillain its worst moment so far this century by flirting with the decline in Santander Leaguereceives this Thursday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liga Europa al Fenerbahce Turk, a ‘classic’ of continental football, with the obligation to resurface in his fetish tournament, of which he is the six-time champion, to avoid a worsening of his crisis and gain confidence.

The team of Jorge Sampaoli is at a dangerous crossroads due to its delicate situation, unknown in the last two decades for the six-time champion of the UEFA Cup/Europa League. To the point that among his fans there are voices who believe that he is not there to overexert himself, but to save the season with permanence, although the club defends that there is no competition left over, and even less the tournament that gave him so much glory.

Immersed, moreover, in a judicialized shareholder war for power, the different levels of the Sevillaamong them his coach and the squad, has appealed for the necessary union and closing ranks to give the players confidence, but for this the basic premise is the reaction of a team that arrives downcast and in full depression to this first assault against he Fenerbahce.

The sevillistas, once powerful in Europe and fighting to be among the top four in LaLiga, have gone four games without winning, with a draw at home against Ray and then three straight defeats: 2-0 against PSV Eindhoven, although he eliminated him from the previous round of 16 by 3-0 in the first leg; 2-3 against health; and 6-1 in the field of Atletico Madridthe last and most embarrassing, in the midst of the chaos suffered by the two of Sampaoli in those last two crashes.

Casualties and doubts for Sampaoli

The panorama to stand up to Fenerbahce of the use Jorge Jesusa solid group, with good pressure, speed and elite stilettos up like the Ecuadorian End of Valencia and the Belgian Michy BatshuayiIt is not the most propitious, although the motto in Sevilla is to try to overcome all the inconveniences and take advantage of this appointment to raise their heads.

To do this, the Andalusian team must know how to manage their anxiety and dispel the many doubts that have accompanied them in recent games, especially in a defense decimated by casualties and by the mental and physical fragility of the entire team. With only one specific center-back available, the Frenchman Tanguy Nianzouand the deficient result of having to improvise defenders, it is unknown if Sampaoli will line up a defense of four or the more usual five.

The Argentine full-backs could make it up Gonzalo montielsince it is sanctioned for the vital clash on Sunday against a direct rival like the Almeriay Marcos Acuna next to Nianzou and the serbian Gudeljwho has been acting as a center-back for some time due to the casualties and, after missing the return with the PSV Due to suspension, he returns to Europe, just like the Argentine winger Erik lamella.

Ahead, or varying his position depending on the offensive actions of the Turks, will be the Brazilian Fernando Kingsthe one that gives the team the most balance and that must be emptied in the Europa League after serving the first of its four league sanction games against Atlético, together with Joan Jordan y Oliver Torreswith which the Croatian would be reserved Rakitic.

In the bands two positions would be disputed breast Fernándezthe Argentinian Lucas Ocampos y Bryan Gilwith the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri (4 goals in the last 5 games) at the top. In addition to the Senegalese half Pape Gueyenot registered for this tournament, three central defenders are out due to injury: the Frenchman Loic nicethe dutch Karim Rekik and the brazilian Marcao; and the Argentine midfielder Papu Gómez.

Fenerbahce, a solid rival

while, the Fenerbahce arrives at Sánchez-Pizjuán with the challenge of digging into the rival’s wound and getting a slice for the return in a tournament in which the coach Jorge Jesus He affirmed that they are not “favourites”, although they face this round with the illusion of repeating the feat of 2008, when they eliminated Sevilla on penalties in the round of 16 of the Champions League, after each 3-2 in Istanbul and in the Andalusian capital .

The Turkish team, which in said ‘Champions’ tie then fell to Chelseashows up for the first date in Sevilla in good condition and with a comfortable second place in the Super League Turk, six points behind the leader, the Galatasaraybut eight ahead of his closest pursuer, the Besiktas.

It also has a five-game winning streak interrupted only by a draw in the national tournament. Their only injured player is the Brazilian defender Luan Pereswhile the Belgian striker Mich Batshuayi He has already recovered and will probably be able to play the first leg of these eighths, according to what the Portuguese said in the preview Jorge Jesus.

Batshuayi he suffered an unspecified injury during training on February 26 and, after missing a game, everything points to a return to the field in Seville. It is the third time that he Fenerbahce it reaches the round of 16 of the European League, after achieving it in 2013 and 2016, and if it passes this phase, it would be the second time it has reached the quarterfinals.

probable lineups

Sevilla: Bono; Montiel, Nianzou, Gudelj, Coin; Suso, Jordan, Ferdinand, Bryan Gil; Oliver Towers; En-Nesyri.

Fenerbahce: Altai; Samet, Szalai, Osayi, Ferdi; Zajc, Arao, Crespo; King, Valencia, Batshuayi.

Referee: François Letexier (France).

Estadio: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Hour: 21:00 CET (20:00 GMT)