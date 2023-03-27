The retirement of a player you’ve seen on his debut is a moment of painful growth.

The floodlights illuminate the lawn of the Estadio El Sadar in a way that immediately makes you say: “This is a Spanish stadium“. The air is warm, it’s a typical mid-September evening, and Osasuna-Barcelona, ​​third day of the 2007/08 Liga, is dragging itself towards a placid zero to zero, only eleven minutes away plus added time. On the sideline appears a little boy, the blue away shirt of the Catalans is at least one size too big, his hair – long to cover his neck – recalls that of that young Argentine who wears the number 30 of his own team. League, it is Bojan Krkic.

I’m almost eight years old and I’ve been following football like the “grown-ups” do for more or less a year and a half now. Before it was just stickers, jerseys, impromptu dribbling by Kakà on TV and headers by Traianos Dellas and Angelos Charisteas at Euro 2004. Instead, I’ve already turned eight when the eighteen-year-old Davide Santon cancels Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League and when a youngster Mesut Özil contributes to the elimination of my Udinese from the UEFA Cup. I started reading Calcio2000 and more than once I read that those two will go a long way.

Özil joined Werder Bremen in the summer of his nineteen years. (SV Werder Bremen)

The years have practically become eleven when – while I discover that technical drawing is not for me – I see the young Welsh promise Gareth Bale slices through the Inter defense in a hallucinatory Inter-Tottenham 4-3. Šime Vrsaljko instead he made his debut in Serie A while starting high school. He is seven years older than me and he doesn’t know how much I envy him because instead of squaring off Fabriano he can run on the wing at Marassi.

Now I’m 23 years old, I haven’t touched an orthographic projection since the third grade, and all the players I have named have announced their retirement.

Push pins

For an enthusiast, football marks the rhythm of life. It is an active part of our existence and shapes it, just think of how a game won or lost is able to affect our emotions, or how we go to places and meet people with the primary motive of the ball. But it is also a background of “real life” that flows incessantly, an ever-present reference, which helps to fix memories, to keep track of events, to remember where one was at a given moment or which, on the contrary, makes us return in mind what game was being played while that particular thing happened, or if our team had won when we said that yes or that no.

Football events are therefore like pins, with which to signal certain points and junctions of our lives. Some of these pins are shiny and beautiful (“Do you remember? It was the day after the final of the European Championship“), others dark as pitch (“True, it was the evening of Maicosuel’s penalty“). Then there are some that go unnoticed, beige pinsneither ugly nor beautiful. They are the ones that mark the debut of a footballer, the transfer of a player who doesn’t play for our team, the retirement of someone who, come on, we didn’t even really like when he was playing. Events that there and then have no concrete impact on us.

But those pins are there, they are fixed. Like on the wooden slat nailed to the wall of the elementary schools, where the teachers hung the drawings. And those pins continue to keep the sign of our lives with respect to football. The time of football teams is that of history. Udinese is 126 years old, Inter 115, Celtic even 134. They have been there for more than the average person’s life and they will probably still be there in another hundred years. A footballer’s time, on the other hand, is man’s time. The same as ours, who don’t play football by profession. And that’s why those pins totally insipid at first glance, maybe you study them, touch them, detach them from the wall. Then you tighten them too much and they stab you. Business.

Moments of transition

The first needle that I remember picking up and studying carefully was the debut of Khouma El Babacar. A totally irrelevant fact on paper for me, ten years and a football interest projected mainly on Udinese and Milan. But Babacar was sixteen years old, who were only six years older than mine. I don’t remember exactly what I thought, but something clicked. Six years is not that long. The age of the footballers was slowly approaching that of the people I saw at school, on the pitch, after football practice in the afternoon.

The first real moment of transition, the first pin that lets everyone out at least a drop of blood, is when a player who was born after you makes his debut. The pin that I personally detached from the wall was that of Pietro Pellegri’s debut in Serie A. Two years younger than me, he made his Serie A debut as a substitute in Turin-Genoa 1-0, while I played on Saturday afternoons in the provincial juniors. Even if it makes you smile to say it and it’s something you don’t actually think about consciously, it’s the moment your brain says: “Here, now it’s official that you won’t play in Serie A like you thought you would as a child, because there are people younger than you who already do it”.

Pietro Pellegri made his Serie A debut before he turned 16. (Genoacfc.it)

There are actually many football events that lead to reflections of this type. You stop for a moment longer to think about it when your childhood idols start retiring, the Kakà, the Torres, the Inzaghi. Further on, you are impressed every time someone who was born after you leaves football, or when even the footballers you’ve come to like as an adult do. In recent months it is happening for the first time for the generation born at the end of the 90s: players who we have seen born in football are starting to retire, take flight, then maybe fall and even get back up. And each of these retreats is as if he were saying to us, “Look in the mirror. You’re not a kid anymore.”

The end of youth

It’s not the first generation this happens to and it won’t be the last. There are those who realized they were grown up when Nordahl retired, those who did it with Rivera’s retirement, those who realized it when Baggio said goodbye to the public for the last time at San Siro. There is also a detail that makes this process of awareness particularly melancholy, and it is linked to the fact that the first players to retire of each generation are always those who have had the most melancholy parable. Those who retire young, talents for some reason left untapped. In the case of my generation Bale, Özil, Bojan, they are all players who carry around a great aura of melancholyOf “what could it be“, of incompleteness. If awareness of the end of youth was to come in any case, this is the most painful way.

From now on there will be more and more those who will retire and that my generation will remember seeing twenty-somethings, with a mohawk and an ugly Nike shirt on, treading the fields for the first time. It will increase the wood that burns the pyre of what is a real rite of passage, a moment in which you realize you have grown up. Bojan’s retirement, Santon’s, Özil’s, Vrsaljko’s, Gareth Bale’s and all their debuts. Thumbtacks that you pinched too tightly between your thumb and forefinger.