the retreat is a stadium show. PHOTO

He had announced it after the World Cup, he said goodbye to the national team on the occasion of the match against Austria in Brussels. Eden Hazard greets Belgium after 126 appearances (4th all-time) and 33 goals (2nd only to Lukaku), farewell-show with a memorable party: entrance to the stadium in a convertible, music and applause before the homage of the comrades with the ‘pasillo de honour’. And he joked about his future after the termination with Real Madrid: “I’ve been rested for the last two years, so I have energy”

