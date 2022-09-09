VIGEVANO

Tonight the friendly “return” will be played between the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano (C Gold) and Edimes Sanmaurense (C Silver) with a duo ball set for about 7.45 pm on Parona’s parquet. In the first leg, played last Friday at PalaRavizza, it was the team of coach Zanellati who triumphed by just one point (56-57 in 40 ‘of play), thanks to a good performance, especially in the last period, of the new engagement Francesco Di Paolo. «We are training hard – underlines the Now Academy guard – both in the morning and in the afternoon, this will be an added value to get ready for the start of the championship. The first friendly test against Sanmaurense was intense and competitive, I expect to keep pushing on the counterattack, trying to give something more in defense. On Tuesday, however, we played the first friendly match against Robbio and I think we made progress in the offensive phase, while in defense, as is normal, we are still a bit physically packed ». Another protagonist of last Friday’s race, on the Sanmaurense side, was the newcomer Fabio Maghet, author of 14 points. «These friendlies are used to put fuel in the legs – comments the Edimes winger – Friday’s match was certainly positive for us, given that we played it equally against a team of a higher category. We have suffered perhaps a little too much in terms of offensive rebounds granted and we still have to find the team chemistry, but we are on the right path ». In addition to tonight’s match, Now Basketball will see it again against the Aironi Robbio on Wednesday 14 September at 20 in Parona, while Sanmaurense will be engaged on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 respectively in Milan 3 (at 21) and at home against Opera ( always at 9 pm). –