The world champion Argentine team is ready to return home to be welcomed in Buenos Aires with all the honors due. Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1915, which was to depart from Doha’s Hamad International Airport at three in the morning (local time, one in the morning in Italy), suffered some delays and only took off at 8.44 am Italian time. As reported by the FlightRadar24 website, the plane that will transport the Argentine team and staff with the precious World Cup should land at Fiumicino, for a technical stop, currently at 2.10pm. An hour and a half later, around 3.30 pm, there will be the departure for Buenos Aires which will be reached more or less after a 14-hour flight.