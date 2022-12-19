Home Sports The return of Argentina to Buenos Aires: the flight and the Cup stop in Italy!
The return of Argentina to Buenos Aires: the flight and the Cup stop in Italy!

The return of Argentina to Buenos Aires: the flight and the Cup stop in Italy!

The flight of the world champions will stop in Rome: the arrival at Fiumicino is expected around 14, the departure for South America at 15.30. Then the crowds flooded the streets of the capital

The world champion Argentine team is ready to return home to be welcomed in Buenos Aires with all the honors due. Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1915, which was to depart from Doha’s Hamad International Airport at three in the morning (local time, one in the morning in Italy), suffered some delays and only took off at 8.44 am Italian time. As reported by the FlightRadar24 website, the plane that will transport the Argentine team and staff with the precious World Cup should land at Fiumicino, for a technical stop, currently at 2.10pm. An hour and a half later, around 3.30 pm, there will be the departure for Buenos Aires which will be reached more or less after a 14-hour flight.

As soon as they land, the players will make the short journey from the airport to the headquarters of the AFA (the Argentine federation), waiting for the go-ahead for a visit to the Casa Rosada. However, the organizational machine has already started, at the moment only the press will be able to access the airport. Outside – predictably – an exaggerated crowd, Argentina hadn’t won the World Cup for 36 years…

December 19, 2022 (change December 19, 2022 | 09:50)

