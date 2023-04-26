The return of F1 to Baku

Where were we? We left with a world championship that had just begun and was already almost over. But in F1, a month off is a lot of time to do something and change destinies. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are so well placed in front of everyone that they could have spent it peacefully lying in the sun on a bed by the sea. The problem is that Mercedes took advantage of this to revolutionize the car, a B version of the single-seater, with bellies more similar to those of the Red Bull, new mechanical parts, a new rear axle and new suspensions, which filled Russell with hope and enthusiasm. And even if James Allison throws water on the fire, “we’ll only see the results at Imola,” he says, in Barkley they’re sure they’re back in the golden age. And not just in Barkley. Because even at the home of his rivals, in Milton Keynes, he is beginning to have some fears. And Ferrari? Well, at Ferrari they talk, they talk a lot. They also did something in Maranello, remaining faithful to the Sf-23 project, convinced as they are that it is a great car. Only touch-ups, then. Then gossip and badge. We worked on the mechanical set-up of the suspensions, in order to adjust the height from the ground and the stiffness of the springs and shock absorbers differently, adding other small interventions to shift the aerodynamic balance of the Sf-23 towards the rear in search of greater stability.

Ferrari lack the skills to start from scratch

Frederic Vasseur illustrated objectives and programs at the conference: «We will make some adjustments to the aerodynamic balance which was much better in Australia and we will continue in this direction. It won’t be a B car, the developments won’t be something radically different». Given the results obtained so far, some may even have doubts about the validity of these choices. The reality is that today they lack the skills to start from scratch on a concept developed for over a year by rivals. It’s an obligatory path, then, hoping it goes well. If not, you start chasing the others one year later than you are, which isn’t exactly an exciting prospect. Vasseur himself admits it: “We will bring updates during the season and at that point we will evaluate whether to continue to evolve this concept or if instead we have to change drastically for next year”.

The dismissal of Binotto

Congratulations. The more time passes, the more the suspicion grows that at the Cavallino house errors accumulate rather than being corrected. The engineer Joan Villadelprat, a past in Maranello, as well as McLaren and Tyrrell, is right when he tweeted that «Ferrari went back to nonsense by firing Binotto». And to tell the truth, he wasn’t the only one to think so, not a very comforting detail. What is certain is that errors of this type have already been committed by the Modena team on other occasions and have always paid dearly for them, such as when they dismissed Aldo Costa as technical director to see him then marry at Mercedes, where according to Toto Wolff he has become the only irreplaceable one in his technical organization chart. Beyond everything, the impression that in recent times he continues to leave Ferrari is always the same, in words and in deeds, a depressing sense of inadequacy. The managing director Benedetto Vigna who presents the SF-23 as the “fastest ever” Ferrari, while up until now it could seem the slowest of all. Vasseur who talks a bit nonsense about progress and objectives, surprising even Helmut Marko, the director of Red Bull, quite frightened by Mercedes “which will present itself in Baku with a series of improvements” and not at all by Ferrari: “I don’t understand how Vasseur see everything in a positive light.

Charles Leclerc in uscita?

The truth is that a nice silence was never written, not so much to quote Dante, but precisely because it’s true. Elkann guaranteed reinforcements and revolutions to improve the sports department, and so the drafts started in the newspapers and they started talking about two or four arrivals of technicians from Red Bull. Yeah, but it’s one thing if you take Adrian Newey, a true genius who makes the difference, another if strengthen a structure with some engineer that in the end more or less remains what it is. Two years ago, in order to get to the top of F1, Red Bull raided Mercedes, taking away dozens and dozens of engineers, not two or four. And at Ferrari more than big names are coming it might hurt someone more on the way out. Like Charles Leclerc, the little prince, the only talent of the House in these very mediocre times. Even the walls know that he has refused the renewal that had been proposed to him in Maranello and that he is talking to Mercedes to take the place of Lewis Hamilton. And Lapo Elkann has quite a rage to deny it. Even Marko, also him, disclosed an exit clause in Charles’ contract. And then if it’s not this year it will be next, when it expires. If they had thought that killing Binotto, who had a bad relationship with Leclerc, was enough to keep him, they have miscalculated. Let’s be honest. For years he has found himself competing with a vehicle that is always less than expected and within a team whose level is very low. If they really want to keep someone like him, with his talent, they should revolutionize the team, rebuild everything. choose the best, go back to the years of Ross Brawn and Jean Todt. Another geological era, the facts were made and you wanted to win. Words are in fashion now. Small talk and badge.