The Return of Home and Away Games: Volleyball Super League Implements Major Reforms and Introduces New Teams

The home and away game system is restored, and the women’s volleyball team introduces new teams as the competition system is greatly reformed in the upcoming season of the Volleyball Super League. The new season of both the Women’s and Men’s Volleyball Super League is set to kick off, with various changes being implemented to enhance the overall experience for players and fans.

Starting on November 4, the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League will begin its new season, followed by the Men’s Volleyball Super League on November 12. The Volleyball Super League promises several exciting changes, including the reintroduction of home and away games, allowing domestic players to transfer during the season, a reform of the men’s volleyball competition system, and the addition of the new women’s volleyball team, the Jiangxi Team.

The Women’s Volleyball Super League is scheduled to run from November 4 to February 6, featuring the 14 teams from the previous season as well as the new entrant, the Jiangxi team. The competition system for the women’s league will divide teams into two groups, A and B, based on the rankings from the last season. The group stage will consist of a home and away double round-robin format, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. The playoffs will be conducted as best-of-three and best-of-five series for the semi-finals and finals, respectively.

On the other hand, the men’s volleyball league will have a longer season, running from November 12 to April 21 of next year, with 14 participating teams. The competition system for the men’s league includes a group double round-robin stage, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. Additional playoffs and quarter-finals after the group stage will add more excitement and opportunities for teams to compete.

One of the highlights of the upcoming season is the return of national team players Zhang Changning and Yuan Xinyue. Zhang Changning, who has been absent from the game since the Tokyo Olympics, will be joining the Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Women’s Volleyball Team. Her return has garnered significant attention, although she clarified that she will not participate in the first phase of the league as she continues to recover from her injury. Yuan Xinyue’s return to the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team also strengthens the already powerful team, who have won five championships in the past six seasons.

Transfers will be allowed during the season for both the Women’s Volleyball League and the Men’s Volleyball Super League, with one and two transfer windows, respectively. There are no limits on the number of transfers, further intensifying competition among the top eight teams. Additionally, each women’s volleyball team can only have two foreign players, while each men’s team can have up to three.

The increased number of games in the new season aims to provide athletes with more training opportunities. The league has seen the addition of more than 10 foreign players across both men’s and women’s teams, with some teams even exploring new recruitment strategies. Chen Gang, former head coach of the Bayi Men’s Volleyball Team and a national men’s volleyball player, believes that these developments will enhance the league’s vitality, promote the growth of the volleyball market, and elevate the overall level of play.

As the new season of the Volleyball Super League approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the return of exciting competition, the introduction of new teams, and the chance to witness their favorite players in action once again. With the implementation of various reforms, the league is set to offer a fresh and exhilarating experience for players, teams, and viewers alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

