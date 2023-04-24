The return of Melvyn Jaminet hoped for at the beginning of June at best

The exams taken on Monday ruled out an unavailability of several months, but it will still be counted in weeks, possibly between six and eight. The former Perpignan complains of the anterior talofibular ligament. He should remain immobilized for three weeks before possibly resuming racing and training. His end of the season is therefore compromised but he could, at best, return in early June for a possible Top 14 semi-final, on June 9 or 10 in San Sebastian (Spain), or the final on June 17 a week later. .