Home » The return of Melvyn Jaminet hoped for at the beginning of June at best
Sports

The return of Melvyn Jaminet hoped for at the beginning of June at best

by admin
The return of Melvyn Jaminet hoped for at the beginning of June at best

The exams taken on Monday ruled out an unavailability of several months, but it will still be counted in weeks, possibly between six and eight. The former Perpignan complains of the anterior talofibular ligament. He should remain immobilized for three weeks before possibly resuming racing and training. His end of the season is therefore compromised but he could, at best, return in early June for a possible Top 14 semi-final, on June 9 or 10 in San Sebastian (Spain), or the final on June 17 a week later. .

See also  WNBA : Iliana Rupert signs with the Atlanta Dream

You may also like

Lucky for Pogacar after a bad fall

2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Levis new favorite...

Transfers FC Barcelona | The reason that will...

About how Petr lost his cool and hurt...

40-year-old Pepe extends contract with Porto

Leeds v Leicester: Foxes looking to keep home...

World Snooker Championship 2023 results: China’s Si Jiahui...

AI pretends to be Schumacher interviewed by the...

Dillon Brooks: Portrayed as a bad player, that’s...

David Tebib unanimously elected president of the National...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy