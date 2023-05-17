THE RETURN OF SANTOS TO THE TOP OF BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 2002 CHAMPIONSHIP – SportHistoria

Robinho and Diego celebrate the 2002 title – da:ge.globo.com

Article by John Manenti

Had it been up to them, probably who knows how many more years they would have given a damn about having one Club National champion, believing that being champions of one’s own state has greater gloryand this is partly justifiable when taking into account the size of this country equal to about 8.5 million square kilometers which places it in fifth place compared to the entire planet, preceded only by Russia, Canada, the United States and China …

And, since we are talking about football, you will have already understood that the reference is to Brazil and the two most important State Tournaments are the Paulista Championship – relating to the State of São Paulo and born in 1902 – and the Carioca Championship – relating to the State of Rio de Janeiro and born in 1906 – from which the 8 most famous clubs of the Brazilian football panorama emerge, namely Sao Paulo, Santos, Palmeiras and Corinthians in the first case and Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo and Vasco da Gama for the second.

Other State Tournaments of equal importance are the Mineiro Championship of the State of Minas Geraiswhich includes America, Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro (all Clubs from Belo Horizonte) and the Gaucho Championship related to the State of Rio Grande do Sul, from which come Internacional and Gremio, both from Porto Alegre, for a somewhat jagged panorama …

All Championships which, in spite of the progressive creation of a Single Round Tournament on the same basis as what happens in the Old Continent, still remain, while it is due to the creation of the Copa Libertadores (the equivalent of the European Cup of Champions / Champions League …) that the Brazilian Federation is forced to launch a formula that allows to establish which were the two teams destined to take part in the Continental Eventcreating the Taça Brasil in 1959 in which the winners of the individual State Tournaments take part, and lived until 1970, to then reach only from the year following the creation of the Campeonato Brasileiro, albeit with a formula that has been extremely cumbersome for a long time and that there is no need to explain, just think that only in the 2003 (!!) Brazil has a Serie A championship identical to the rest of the worldwhile until then Playoffs were always scheduled for the assignment of the title.

With these premises and going into the history of the most famous Brazilian clubs, the first that can only come to mind is the “legendary” Santos by Pele, ruler during the 60s in which he won 6 editions – of which 5 consecutive (1961-’65) and a sixth in 1968 – of the Taça Brasil, which he two consecutive editions (1962-’63) of the Copa Libertadores and as many Intercontinental Cups at the expense of Benfica and Milan, respectively …

But that training, which in addition to the famous “Black Pearl” could count among its ranks other famous Champions such as Gilmar, Mauro, Lima, Zito, Coutinho and Pepe, Sino ai più recenti Carlos Alberto and Clodoaldowith the beginning of the 70s and the withdrawal of his champions he sinks into anonymity, proof of which is that, even having reference only to the Paulista Tournament, he manages to enrich his Palmarès with three affirmations, bearing the date 1973, 1978 and 1984, until the end of the 20th century.

Only glimpses of former glory come in 1983, when Santos reached the Final to assign the title against Zico’s Flamengo about to move to Italy in the ranks of Udinese, but after the 2-1 success in the first leg, the Paulista team was defeated 3-0 in the return to the Maracana with goals from Zico, Leandro and Adilio, same goal achieved also in 1995 and concluded with the same result again against a Rio club, this time Botafogowho won the first leg 2-1 and finished the second leg 1-1 …

With these moonshine ed a continuous turnover of coaches at the helm of the Club (it’s difficult for a coach to be able to resist for more than two seasons…), even the start of the new Millennium is anything but comforting, with Santos to conclude the 2000 Championship in 14th position, doing even worse the following year ended fifteenth, having collected 36 points (the result of a fair distribution between victories, draws and defeats, 9 for each …).

The Management runs for cover by recalling the former national team goalkeeper to the bench Emerson Leao, who in 1998 had led Santos to success in the CONMEBOL Cup by beating (1-0 and 0-0) the Argentines of Rosario Central in the double Finalafter the previous year they had alternated at the helm of the “Fish” no less than four technicians, namely Geninho, the former striker of the Club in the 80s Serginho Chulapa (yes, precisely the center forward of Brazil at the 82 World Cup in Spain …), Cabralzinho and Celso Roth …

The formula of the 2002 edition of Campeonato Brasileiro is the same as in previous years, i.e. with the 26 teams registered to face each other in a Single Groupbut with one-way races, with the best 8 to qualify for the knockout stage according to a draw like in basketball (first against eighth, second against seventh, etc. …) with two-way matches and, in the event of a tie on goals at the end of the two matches, the better classified in the preliminary tournament will pass the round.

And it’s not that Leao carries the magic wand with him, even though he manages to improve the placings of the previous seasons so much as to conclude the Group stage in eighth position with 39 points and tied with Cruzeiro, gaining access to the Playoffs only thanks to a better (+10 compared to +1) goal difference, it being understood that now the board for assigning the title sees Santos opposite San Paololeader with 52 points, the result of 16 wins, 4 draws and just 5 defeats …) …

An undoubtedly difficult undertaking, moreover, as logic dictates, with the second leg to be played on the field of the best-ranked formation, which is why it is important, if not decisive, to have relevance the outcome of the first leg match, which will take place on 24 November 2002 at the “Vila Belmiro Stadium” and who, against all odds, sees Santos won 3-1 with Alberto opening the scoring in the half hour and then, after a 20-year-old Kakà equalized in the first half of the game, Robinho (another Rossoneri future…) and Diego rounded up the score in the second half.

Obviously, nothing has been decided yet, given that the return match at the “Morumbi” which opens in the best way for the hosts, view the goal signed by Luis Fabiano at the start, but Leao’s team did not lose heart and, after equalizing just before the hour of the game with Leo, even made the whole stake his own with Diego’s center in injury time…

A result destined to give undoubted morals, especially since also in the other three pairings alone Corinthians reflects the verdict of the Group Stageovercoming Atletico Mineiro from third place (6-2 and 2-1, with Deivid scoring four times …) while the runner-up also falls San Caetano, who fails, despite the 2-0 in the second leg, to replace the 0-3 suffered in the first leg against Fluminenseand the most balanced challenge (fourth against fifth) between Juventude and Gremio win the latter thanks to the 1-0 away success in the second leg after finishing the first leg goalless.

With a very tight schedule, we’re back on the field on 1 and 4 December for the semi-finals between Santos and Gremio and Fluminense and Corinthianswith once again the result of the first leg for Leao’s eleven being decisive, who wins 3-0 with two goals from 27-year-old Alberto, in his only season in which he wears his colours, and seal from Robinhowhile at the Maracana la Fluminense does not go beyond the 1-0 on Corinthians thanks to a paw from the eternal Romarionow 36 years old …

The triple advantage allows Santos to administer the return match, and Rodrigo Fabri’s goal just over 20′ from the end only serves to give a shred of hope to the “Tricolor” and, on the contrary, certifies the third Final of Brasileirao for the paulista team, opponent Corinthians who, after going behind due to a center from Roni in the 20th minute, reverses the outcome of the match by scoring with Gil already before the interval and then dealing the knockout blow with a brace from Guilherme at the turn of the 70th minute, making Roni’s second personal prowess in vain, given that the 3-2 promotes the “Timao” for the best position in the standings in the group stage.

Appointment therefore for Sunday 8 and 15 December 2002 for the assignment of the title, same system as the “Morumbi” of São Paulo even with Santos organizing the first leg and Corinthians the returnwith both matches taking place at 17:00 local time and the direction entrusted to Antonio Pereira da Silva and Carlos Eugenio Simon, respectively …

Buoyed by their supporters, Santos started off strong and, after already creating a couple of dangerous chances, breaks the deadlock after fifteen minutes of play with Alberto who, unmarked in the area by a precise through ball from Paulo Almeida, stabs Doni with a precise diagonal for the 1-0 point, a result with which the two teams go to the break, to then assist in the second half the attacks of Corinthians in search of an equalizer, even if the best opportunity comes at the feet of Robinho who, having presented himself only in front of Doni, had his shot rejected by the opposing goalkeeperand then it’s Alberto’s turn to find himself face to face with the goalkeeper in an action in which he claims the penalty kick, but the referee is of the opposite opinion, warning him for simulation …

With the field increasingly slack due to the incessant rain, it is Santos who look for a double rather than Corinthians for a draw, with the former finally calling rewarded their efforts in the 89th minute thanks to Renato, found guilty free from a ball from Robinho, having no difficulty overcoming Doni with a sweet lob for the definitive 2-0 which poses a serious threat to the return of the paulista eleven to the Brazilian throne.

However, there is still the second leg to play, remembering that with a victory with two goals, Corinthians would lift the Trophy but to complicate things for the latter, shortly after the half hour of the game, the concession of a penalty kick obtained by Robinho and converted for the 1-0 with which the two teams earn the locker room …

A gap of three goals to be replaced represents a mountain to climb for Carlos Alberto Parreira’s boys, a difference that lasts until the 75th minute before witnessing one of the most adventurous last quarter of an hour of play in history, when, After Gil’s cross from the left, Deivid headed his own marker by sending the ball into the bottom corner to the left of a motionless Fabio Costa.

There is very little time left, but when in the 84th minute another slope in the area is converted into a goal by an imperious header from Anderson for the point of 2-1 with still 6′ of game plus recovery availablethe feelings in the stands of the two fans are diametrically opposed, one passed from joy to trepidation and the other from discouragement to hope …

But the “Football Gods” they decided this time in favor of Santos and in the 88th minute it’s still there Robinho the protagonist, flying up the right wing to gain the backline and then bowl the ball in the center for the easiest of deflections by Elano who signs the 2-2 which means title, to which the “Cherry” of the partial success, merit of a powerful conclusion from Leo’s limit for the final 3-2 which certifies the return to the top of a Santos 34 years after the last affirmation …

Not negligible detail, this affirmation comes precisely on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Club, which took place on April 14, 1912 …

Simple coincidence…?? We leave the answer to you…