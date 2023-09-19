The Return of the Champions: 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League Kicks Off with Exciting Matchday 1

The Champions League is back with the 2023/2024 edition, and it promises to be an exciting tournament. This year’s edition is noteworthy for two reasons: it is the first time in 21 years that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be participating, and it is also the first time in 19 years without the presence of Lionel Messi. Both players have been a part of the competition since 2002 and 2004, respectively. Additionally, this is the last edition of the Champions League with 32 teams, as next year’s tournament will feature 36 teams.

As for the group stage, group F seems to be the most difficult, with PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Milan, and Newcastle battling it out. However, other groups also have high-caliber matches, such as Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Group A, Real Madrid vs. Naples in Group B, and Sevilla vs. Arsenal in Group B.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the start of the tournament, here are the matches for matchday 1 of the group stage:

Tuesday, September 19:

– Milan vs. Newcastle (Group F)

– Young Boys vs. Leipzig (Group G)

– Feyenoord vs. Celtic (Group E)

– Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid (Group E)

– PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund (Group F)

– Manchester City vs. Red Stars (Group G)

– Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp (Group H)

– Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Porto (Group H)

Wednesday, September 20:

– Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen (Group A)

– Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin (Group C)

– Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United (Group A)

– Seville vs. Lens (Group B)

– Arsenal vs. PSV (Group B)

– Braga vs. Napoli (Group C)

– Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan (Group D)

– Benfica vs. Salzburg (Group D)

UEFA has provided a list of official broadcasters for the Champions League. In Mexico, the matches can be watched on HBO Max and TNT, while in Argentina, Colombia, and the rest of South America (excluding Brazil), the matches will be available on Star+ and ESPN. In the USA, CBS and TUDN will broadcast the tournament.

Get ready for an action-packed Champions League season!

