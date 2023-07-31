The return of Topo Athletic’s Phantom 3, the shoe for daily running

In daily workouts, over long distances and in sporty walks, Topo Athletic’s Phantom 3 returns to ensure the softest, lightest and most responsive roll ever. The third edition of the road shoe launched by the American brand presents some substantial innovations while establishing itself as a neutral road proposal with natural cushioning.

The return of the Phantom 3 by Topo Athletic, the shoe for daily running

The model guarantees runners the typical Topo Athletic fit thanks to the traditional patented shape, enveloping in the central and heel area and with ample space in the toe box to allow the toes to stimulate the instinctive movement of the foot.

With a drop of 5 mm, Phantom 3 confirms both the dual density midsole of the previous critically acclaimed version, and the 33 x 28 mm platform capable of giving a comfortable sensation of cushioning underfoot.

Even more breathable upper

The streamlined mesh upper is designed with a more breathable engineered mesh made from 30% recycled materials, equivalent to 3 recycled plastic bottles for each pair, which accommodates the foot without constrictions, protecting protection and durability over time.

Midsole in special ZipFoam compound

Also in the Phantom 3 the two-piece midsole has been updated with the new and improved ZipFoam formula, the special compound patented by the brand to obtain a softer support under the foot, but at the same time a more solid and agile ride in contact with the ground.

Phantom 3 by Topo Athletic: even lighter

This choice helps make the Phantom 2 lighter, going from 296 grams to 280 grams in size 9. The comfortable shape of the Ortholite footbed, antimicrobial, antibacterial and resistant to compression with a more recycled content, keeps the foot dry for a feeling like no other.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

WEIGHT: 261 g (size 9 M) – 213 G (size 7 W)

DROP: 5 mm

SOLE: 3 mm rubber

MIDSOLE: 25 mm (heel) / 20 mm (toe)

PLANTARE: 5 mm Ortholite®

TOTAL HEIGHT: 33mm X 28mm

SUGGESTED PRICE: €185

