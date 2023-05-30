The revelry of Leverkusen, the bunk for Budapest, Mou the mentalist and the importance of being Antonio: this too is Rome in the final

It’s been days that you can hardly sleep and it’s been two years since Roma is wrapped in a collective spell. The mentalistthe enormous manipulator of this happy and obsessive feeling, is called at the registry office Jose Mario dos Santos Mourinho Felixwas born in Setubal – Lisbon, Portugal – sixty years ago. Félix now that’s us: a nice chunk of the city is on its way to Budapest. These words are written at night, from a train berth Rome-Vienna. In the morning we have breakfast with the sacher and take the rental car: at the end of the highway there is the cup. The final of Europa League it is the second in two years, the last leg of a meaningless, unforgettable journey to the four corners of the continent. The final act is missing, this is the story of the prologue: the semifinal in Germaniaa Leverkusenthe concrete outbuilding of the chemical giant of Bayer. Let’s start from the end because he explains everything else: after ninety agony, exhausting minutes, Mourinho concedes official television yet another lesson in sports communication from the club. “I know someone who was there – says José, referring to the away sector, filled with 1,800 Roman fans -. AND Antoniothe guy who works at trigory. Antonio did an incredible thing to get here, he went by train up to Bologna then he took the plane to Colonia and tomorrow he will return from Amsterdam. I know there are many Antonios who have made this sacrifice to stay with the team and I think of them, it’s part of the my job think of these people”.

If this man, beyond all else, will be remembered as a genius of football is above all for his emotional skills. “Empathy,” he calls it. Mourinho has captured the spirit of travel, he knows ours obsession and makes us believe that we share it, naïve and happy as children. These seem like superfluous details, but the context that you created around the team, as well as inside, was there Magic potion that transformed the village. This time the sensation is even stronger: she seems to be talking to us, while we listen to her on a deferred basis, a Night fondain the dormitory of a hostel Colonia. We Antonio really know him. In a metaphorical sense: we are “many Antonios”, aware that we share the same pathology psychic. But that’s not all: Mourinho’s anecdote bears a striking resemblance to the true story of the fifth traveling companion who joined Leverkusen. Obviously, to protect his anonymity, we’ll call him Antonio.

The four of us had arranged to meet at the station Terminithat morning, a few minutes before 8. A train for Ciampino, then a shuttle to the airport. Everything goes too smoothly: the organizers series of away trips – especially the European ones, with Byzantine and imaginative programs – work to steal small percentages of certainties from the unknown and from the whims of fate, the rails and the traffic airplane; the unexpected that rewrites programs and upsets the day is always around the corner. The big unknown, in this case, is stopover in London. A step back: we had organized the trip to Germany in the epochal hang over of Roma-Feyenoord, 120 minutes plus recovery of terror, adrenaline and hastily emptied plastic cups. When we took flights, no the brightestwe jumped on a cheap stopover at Stansted, but ignoring a significant detail: time. Between landing in London and taking off for Colonia we would have had just over an hour. Post Brexitit is not a trivial operation: you have to exit the arrivals terminal, face the gigantic queue for the passport control, run to departures, take another queue for baggage control and reach the gate before closing. A flight delay from Ciampino it would almost certainly have been fatal.

Despite this weight in the soul, Ezio – in theory the most meticulous of the four of us – shows up on the first tape with one strange package in the backpack: about twenty mini bottles of Coffee Borghetti tied and packed in a plastic wrap; a metaphysical object, beautiful, which could be misunderstood for a block of dope as for the bullet belt of Rambo. Inexplicably i Borghetti checks pass, no one makes a turn. The stopover at London however it gives intense emotions: we land 20 minutes late, we look out over the customs control and the queue looks apocalyptic. But it flows. We get to the bottom and find out that the electronic passport of Gianluca it’s not so electronic: they send it back, it has to start the line again on the other side. There despair it is a powerful engine: it restarts head down from the back of the room, he whispers words incomprehensible to people in front; he explains himself, elbows gently, persuades and overcomes, gets to the end with ignominious speed, without even an altercation. We degas all the way to the departures terminal, there is no traffic or waiting, we immediately conquer the tape – the Borghettis, ca va sans dire, go unnoticed -: we did it. Let’s celebrate with a beer airport cafe and we risk losing the plane anyway. And instead we arrive in Cologne four and a half hours before the match.

Here is “Anthony”. A curious character, whose human profile is wrapped in alcohol haze of the mystery: known in curve years ago, we have never delved into the relationship. Joined the trip for need mutual: he had, mysteriously, an extra pair of tickets for the stadio (they saved the trip); in return we helped him find a more or less affordable solution to get to and from Leverkusen, when the costs were already prohibitive. Just like Mourinho’s Antonio, he went by train Roma a Bologna and took the plane to Colonia. Just like Mourinho’s Antonio, a stopover awaits him the next day Amsterdam. When one is possessed by this condition of allegro unease, it works like this: the more absurd the itinerary, the more epic the undertaking. TO Tiranaa year ago, we got there with the ferry Bari-Durres and then with a lysergic journey aboard the car of a madman named Erionthen we got back on a plane for Firenze (where we missed the train and earned a magnificent lamprey at the station).

Several Borghetti and many Cologne bars later after a collective train to Leverkusen and a walk in the woods to the stadium, I enter the Bay Arena in solitude: unlike my companions, I don’t have a ticket but an undeserved one credit press. The zealous German stewards refuse to let me reach the away section. I try to convince them first with professional formulas, then tearful, but there’s no way: I resign myself, I go up to the press box. The match is agony, the second half is pure and heartbreaking terror. But there is a form of aesthetic grandeur in the frank ugliness of Mourinho’s football. The manifesto is a play in injury time: Wijnaldum he is in midfield, off-center to the left, has two opponents in front of him, stalls, sees a corridor between them and performs a diagonal through ball. The midfielder’s movement is deceiving: it’s not a pass, but a ball thrown away; there is no mate within miles. The composure of Gini makes it special: it does not roll a escarpment in the grandstand, as is customary; strikes flat, with Olympic calm. It’s a sublime sweep, the ball bounces into thin air, rolls into oblivion towards the lateral foul with elegance imperturbable. I think it’s the drop that definitely drives me crazy tedeschi. The Bay Arena is one of the loudest stadiums I’ve ever set foot in, fans of Leverkusen they look dumbfounded, genuinely indignant at our primitive football. We enjoy. Mourinho made us into one body with ahuge soul. Any wishful thinking is removed: there is little to understand about this team and a lot to cheer on, it is an extraordinary, immersive and carnal experience. In the press box, however, you don’t live like this: I’m a caged animal, a determiner in church; I suffer, I beat my fists on the workstation, I terrorize my colleague Republicholy man.

Then at a certain point the game ends: we are in the final of Europa League. With my pass, like a thief, I go down to the sideline, I approach behind the door, under “the South”. I look up at him clove yellow Red, I recognize my comrades, we hug from a distance. The rest is party: the reunionanother procession in the woods and yet another packed train, the cathedral of Coloniaa sandwich in the local hero’s unlikely kebab shop Lukas Podolskibars and drinks as long as their legs can hold up, Mourinho’s interview on YouTube. Someone stays longer: Marco and Antonio. Fall into hostel around four o’clock. The second is on all fours, in feral conditions, prohibited by any convention international. The rest of us sleep, but for a short time: a bang terrifying it explodes in the silence and makes the floor of the dormitory tremble. Antonio rolled over while he was trying to put on his pajamas. Stay lying down on the ground and laughs, laughs hard, we all laugh like demented. The next day we leave from Dusseldorfwith stopover at Milano. In 32 hours we took a train, then a bus, a plane, a plane, a taxi, a train, a train, a taxi, a train, a train, a plane, a plane, a train. According to it smartphone we also covered 29 kilometers on foot, in 7 hours and 25 minutes of walking. And the great thing is that the voyage continuesgo on, go on. Mourinho he dedicated his wonderful bolt to us, it says on the navigator Budapest. What would football be without Antonio?