The revived Jablonec awaits a brutal start. In the fifth round, the coach can also have time off, joked Pelta

Jablonec first plays away in Mladá Boleslav, Pardubice and Teplice. And then he welcomes home the reigning master.

“The draw is difficult. Out of the first nine games, we play six times away, we all feel this. But I hope we will deal with it,” believes the new Jablonec coach Radoslav Látal. He has never experienced a more difficult start to the competition in his career. Besides Sparta, his team will also welcome another contender for the title, Slavia, in the Podještědský derby.

“It’s brutal. It was such a blow for us after the draw, but now we take it as a fact. Of course, entering the league is important, but we have to take it as it is,” adds Látal, whose club boss Miroslav Pelta hired as a replacement for David Horejš, who was fired after last season.

The start of the Fantasy League is approaching

“After such a start, the coach can also have time off in the fifth round, it’s fast here, this won’t be fun,” joked a well-behaved Pelta at a pre-season meeting with Jablonec fans. “But of course we believe we can do it. From the first three games away to bring some positive points to the table of truth, which is always key,” added Pelta.

“It’s still just a lottery. We still have games to play and in the end it’s up to us to prepare for each game to get as many points as possible. I hope that we will start better than the two previous years. We have to grab the start and get somewhere in the upper half of the table right away, if not the top six,” commented team captain Tomáš Hübschman.

The green and white team enters the new season with a dozen new players. Jablonec strengthened Fendrich, Myška, Hurtado, Slávik, Souček, Tekijaški, Alegue, Schön, Čanturišvili, Drchal, Krulich and Náprstek. “Mr. Pelta wanted to make a big staff change. There are a lot of new players, it takes a little time, but they fit in well and have acclimatized well so far,” praised Látal, who would still welcome one more reinforcement to the offensive line.

Photo: FK Jablonec

Coach Radoslav Látal will lead the football players of Jablonec next season.

In addition to the staff, Jablonec is also renovating the playing area. “After thirty years, it was already in an unsustainable condition and we had a lot of trouble with it,” Pelta explained. At the Shooting Range, they are rebuilding the playground, including the ground and heating. The artificial lighting is also due for replacement.

“It should be partially completed before the start of the home games of the first football league at Střelnica, i.e. after the third round on August 6,” Jablonec press spokesman Martin Bergman revealed. The costs exceed 60 million crowns, of which 40 million were contributed by the National Sports Agency, the city of Jablonec 12 million and the remaining 8.5 million will be paid by the Football Academy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

