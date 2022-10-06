Home Sports The revolution starts from within – Communication
The revolution starts from within – Communication

The revolution starts from within – Communication

THE REVOLUTION STARTS FROM INSIDE. THE NEW FRONTIER OF PROBIOTICS FOR SKIN AND HAIR CARE

Thursday 6 October from 7.45 pm the event in Bologna On this page you can follow the live streaming starting at 20.00

A new beauty routine to start over in the name of Welfare and of good habitsstarting from the advice of experts who will illustrate the benefits derived fromassumption of probiotics.

Probiotics, in fact, are among the most precious allies of health and they help to defend the body from colds, but also to relieve symptoms related to irritable bowel syndrome, to prevent vaginal infections and allergies and to protect against bowel cancer. The intestine represents a large part of our immune system and if the microbiota, that is the microorganisms present in the intestine, is rich in good bacteria it has a better reaction against germs and influenza and parainfluenza viruses. Taking probiotics for the colder season is therefore the simplest strategy to keep the intestinal microbiota functions efficient and protect the body from diseases typical of winter.

And probiotics are always among the most precious allies of beauty: this meeting will be an opportunity to present a line of innovative productspatented with the technology of microencapsulationdesigned to rebalance the bacterial ecosystem of the skin and scalp, essential for maintaining a healthy and strong skin.

The meeting will be followed by a convivial moment.

