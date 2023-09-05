The RICHARD MILLE Princess Rally: A Prestigious and Extraordinary Women’s Racing Challenge

The RICHARD MILLE Princess Rally (Rallye des Princesses Richard Mille) took place recently, showcasing the skills and determination of female drivers in a unique racing event. The rally, held on open public roads, focuses on achieving a target average speed over a set distance, rather than high-speed racing.

The role of the co-pilot is essential in this event. Equipped with a stopwatch and a regular watch, the co-pilot guides the driver in managing time and space, making the event a true showcase of teamwork. The goal is not just to race against time but to master and tame it effectively. The team that can navigate the track while maintaining ideal times between points emerges as the winner.

The RICHARD MILLE Princess Rally is an exclusive event for women who have a passion for collector cars and motorsports. This rally has been a regular fixture for over 20 years and takes place on some of the most beautiful roads in France. It brings together remarkable women who share the same unique passion for cars and racing.

From June 3rd to 8th, 2023, the RICHARD MILLE Princess Rally led its participants on a 1,600-kilometer journey through the stunning French Riviera. The event, organized by Peter Auto, offered an original and increasingly elegant experience, with carefully chosen routes, hotels, and dining locations.

The Place Vendôme served as the starting point for the rally, attracting thousands of car enthusiasts for an “inspection day.” Here, they had the opportunity to admire a remarkable collection of classic cars, including a 1930 BMW Dixi Berlinetta, a 1960 Austin Healey “Frogeye,” a silver Chevrolet Corvette C3, and a rare 1950s aluminum Bobcar. The lineup also featured Ferraris, Porsches, Mercedes 280SL convertibles, MGBs, E-Type Jaguars, and brand new BMWs, all gleaming under the historic columns of the Place Vendôme.

From the Place Vendôme, the rally headed towards Beaune before passing through Megève, l’Alpe d’Huez, and Port de Provence. The journey culminated in the beautiful city of Nice, where the participants could celebrate their achievements.

The Princess Rally has established itself as one of the most prestigious women’s racing challenges globally, providing a golden opportunity for remarkable women to shine and showcase their skills. This extraordinary event celebrates their passion for cars and motorsports, creating a sense of empowerment and camaraderie among the participants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

