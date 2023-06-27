Home » The right approach is to put the team’s needs ahead of your own
The right approach is to put the team's needs ahead of your own

The right approach is to put the team's needs ahead of your own

Stefano Tonut stars on Il Piccolo after winning his third Scudetto in his career.

ON THE SECOND SHIELD IN A ROW IN MILAN

«Nothing is ever taken for granted, repeating yourself is tremendously difficult. The group was good last year, they did it again and I’m happy to be part of it».

ABOUT HIS SEASON

«I went to Milan aware of the experience that awaited me. I knew that I could find some difficulties, not necessarily my fault but because I arrived in a very high-level reality, with great internal competition. I didn’t arrive ignoring all this, I had planned for it».

ON THE LOW MINUTES

«It happened to me that I didn’t play much but it also happened to my other teammates. In a season that includes high-level Euroleague and championship commitments, between injuries and bad spells for certain elements, every piece of the squad becomes important. We remember the last few games but the meaning of a season is in the awareness of having always tried to be useful. The right approach is to put the team’s needs ahead of your own.”

ON THE SHIELD

«But precisely for this reason, after the victory over Virtus Bologna which gave us the Scudetto, you saw all the players in the Milan squad celebrate. Even those who remained out of the twelve on the scoresheet due to technical choice. This Scudetto belongs to everyone.”

