Integration: it is one of the key words that determine the success of a training and a competition (as well as preserving our health). Whether it’s a running or cycling race, a triathlon or any other sport, it doesn’t matter. We have to integrate. But not only. We must also and above all learn to do it. As? By building our very personal integration strategy, which to be successful must follow at least 3 basic principles.

1. There are multiple integration plans

Every athlete is different just like every competition is different. Different distances and durations require diversified/opportune/adequate/specific integration plans. The integration you will choose for a 10 km is very different from that of a marathon or even a half (read here). The same goes for a sprint triathlon and an ironman.

2. Pay attention to the duration and intensity of your training and competition

You need to focus on the duration and intensity of the competition or training. This will help you understand which food strategy to adopt to express your (maximum) potential.

3. Follow these guidelines to build your integration strategy

That’s why I wanted to summarize here the guidelines that will be useful for you to build your strategy. It will be a starting point to work on in training. Because, remember: each supplementation plan is completely individual and must also be trained to allow the digestive organs to adapt. Just like skeletal muscles and the heart.

Up to 45 minutes: it is not necessary to take carbohydrates during exercise, but it is essential to take care of hydration (find out how to choose a blend) and consume carbohydrate- and protein-rich foods or a carbohydrate-containing recovery blend at the end of your session to aid in training adaptations and recovery.

From 1 to 2 hours: 30-60 g of carbohydrates per hour, from the first 30′ of the race. Useful specially designed gels, bars or jellies.

From 2 hours onwards: 60 to 75 g of carbohydrates per hour. Find the right balance. One blend is not as good as another. When you want to exceed 60 g of carbohydrates, use those with glucose (or maltodextrin) and fructose in a maximum ratio of 2:1. This concentration of sugars allows both to get maximum energy to the muscles and to reduce the risk of abdominal stress. A different ratio would lead to an excess of either glucose or fructose which would imply an increase in discomfort.

Now you have it all

As you have read, in the end, building an integration strategy for each of your races isn’t that difficult. You have all the pieces you need to compose the puzzle and… go. Always remember to test your every choice of supplements in training. As in solving a puzzle, patience is needed in nutrition. Only in this way will each piece go to the right place.

Photo: Marta Baffi

Related