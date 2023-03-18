Loading player

Between the evening and the night of Wednesday in Naples there were violent riots and clashes between the fans of the German football club Eintracht Frankfurt and those of Napoli, before and after the second leg match of the Champions League round of 16, won from Naples.

The way the situation was handled, both on Wednesday and in the days before the match, Internal Minister Matteo Piantedosi was criticized a lot, in particular by the opposition parties who accused him of having underestimated an entirely predictable danger.

The riots began in the early afternoon, when around 600 German fans who had gathered on the city’s seafront in front of Castel dell’Ovo moved in groups towards the historic center of the city. Arriving in the Piazza del Gesù area, they clashed with the police, throwing objects, smoke bombs and firecrackers. According to the testimonies of people present, together with the German fans there were also Italian fans of Atalanta, who have a friendship, or twinning relationship, with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The situation became more chaotic and violent around 4.30pm, when hundreds of Napoli fans reached the historic center and clashed with Eintracht fans and the police. The clashes continued until around 6pm, when the police made German fans get on some buses to take them away from the historic centre: at which point the buses were attacked by Napoli fans, who threw stones and other objects. The rioting continued after the match after Eintracht Frankfurt fans were driven back to their hotel on the seafront. Here there were new clashes with Napoli fans, which continued until late at night.

Many opposition politicians have harshly criticized Minister Piantedosi for how he handled the arrival of German fans in Naples, and have asked that he report to parliament on the matter. In reality Piantedosi, precisely for fear of unrest, had initially forbidden the trip to the Germans, who were able to go to Naples only thanks to a sentence from the regional administrative court (TAR) of Campania.

In fact, there has been talk of the trip of Eintracht fans to Naples and the possible risks associated with the arrival of German fans for many days. After the first leg match on 21 February, when there had already been clashes between the two fans, the Italian Ministry of the Interior had banned all German fans from traveling to Naples for security reasons. Eintracht Frankfurt had filed an appeal against that decision, which on 11 March was partially accepted by the Campania Regional Administrative Court: the court had decided that tickets could be sold to residents of Germany, but not to those in Frankfurt.