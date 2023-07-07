The Rise of Asian Football: Will the National Team Benefit from Increased World Cup Spots?

Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to Increase from 4.5 to 8.5 Signatures

Argentina’s recent victory in the Copa America has left football fans buzzing, and now the focus has shifted to the upcoming World Cup in 2026. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently announced that the draw for the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers will be held on the 27th of this month.

According to information on the AFC’s official website, the draw ceremony for the first and second rounds of the qualifiers will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. What’s particularly exciting is that the number of places allocated to the Asian region has increased from 4.5 to 8.5 due to the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams. This means that there is a real opportunity for the national football teams to secure a spot in the tournament.

With a total of 45 teams participating, four rounds of qualifiers will determine the eight teams that will progress to the World Cup. The remaining 0.5 places will be up for grabs in play-offs against teams from other continents.

Historically, countries such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have been formidable competitors in Asia and are considered the first echelon of teams. Given their strong performances and consistent appearances at the World Cup, it is likely that these teams will be among the eight qualifiers. However, the increased number of spots presents a glimmer of hope for teams like the national football team who have not been as successful in recent years.

Currently ranked 11th in Asia, the national football team falls into the second echelon category according to AFC regulations. This means that they will participate in the second round of the Asian qualifiers, competing against the top 36 teams. Only the top two teams from each group in the second round can advance to the third round. The success of qualifying for the World Cup ultimately depends on the groupings and performances in the later stages of the qualifiers.

Since the 2002 World Cup, the national football team has struggled to secure a spot in the tournament. Despite coming close in previous qualifiers, they have fallen short due to various circumstances. Now, with the increased number of places available, it is an ideal opportunity for the team to take advantage of the trend and secure their place in the World Cup.

While it should not be too difficult for the national football team to advance to the third round of the Asian qualifiers, the real challenge lies in securing a World Cup spot. The top five teams in Asia are traditionally strong, and teams like Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Syria are also fierce competitors. The national football team will face tough competition in their journey.

As the draw on July 27 approaches, the national football team will have a clearer idea of their opponents in the upcoming qualifiers. The hope is that coach Kovic can lead the team to perform at their best and capitalize on the opportunity presented by the increased number of places, ultimately guiding the national football team back to the World Cup.