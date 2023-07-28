The Rise of Chinese Women’s Football: A Legacy of Success in a Male-dominated Society

Chinese Women’s Football Team Hopes to Live up to “Clanging Rose” Spirit in World Cup

Singapore and Hong Kong-based BBC reporters Wang Fan and Shao Zhijie bring us an exclusive interview with former Chinese women’s football player, Xue Jiao, ahead of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Xue Jiao reminisces about her most memorable football match, when the Chinese team defeated the US team, ending their 11-year unbeaten record at home. Xue Jiao attributes the team’s success and resilience to their unwavering will and is hopeful that the current Chinese team can carry on the spirit and legacy of the “clang rose” nickname.

Despite facing a challenging task after losing their group stage opener to Denmark, the Chinese team is determined to make a comeback. The Chinese women’s football team has consistently outperformed the men’s team, a remarkable feat in a country where football is primarily seen as a men’s sport. Xue Jiao hopes that regardless of the final results, the team will be regarded as heroes at home.

The article goes on to highlight the historical success of the Chinese women’s football team, particularly during the 1990s. Led by captain Sun Wen, the team achieved significant victories in international competitions and came close to winning the Olympics and Women’s World Cup. Sun Wen, along with her American counterpart Michelle Akers, was named the best women’s football player of the 20th century by FIFA. The team’s success has earned them the nickname “Kang Qiang Rose,” which continues to resonate with Chinese fans.

However, the Chinese women’s team still faces challenges as Chinese society tends to focus on men’s football. The Chinese Football Association’s development plan for the sport prioritizes men’s football, leading to disparities in resources and attention. Xue Jiao acknowledges the difficulties female children face in pursuing football due to societal expectations. The economic disparity between men’s and women’s football is also significant, with the men’s game being much more profitable.

Despite these challenges, women’s football in China has managed to avoid the corruption scandals that often plague men’s football. The recent anti-corruption crackdown within Chinese football has primarily targeted the men’s side of the sport. Experts suggest that this could be due to the higher financial stakes involved in men’s football, making it more susceptible to corruption.

Nevertheless, the Chinese women’s football team has shown progress under the leadership of coach Shui Qingxia, winning the women’s football Asian Cup last year. With the support of passionate fans, the team hopes to defy the odds and make their mark in the upcoming World Cup.

In conclusion, the Chinese women’s football team represents a source of pride and inspiration for many in China. As they compete on the global stage, they carry the hopes and dreams of their nation, determined to show the world the strength and spirit of Chinese women’s football.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

