The Rise of Dance Sports: Wuxi Shines as a Global Hub

Wuxi Hosts World-Class Dance Sports Festival

Wuxi, China – The highly anticipated WDSF Asian Dance Sports Festival is currently underway at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Center. Collaboratively created by the World Dance Sports Federation (WDSF), Asian Dance Sports Federation (DSA), China Dance Sports Federation (CDSF), and Wuxi City, this world-class event has attracted over 1,700 top dancers from 39 countries and regions across the globe. For four days, Xixi is witnessing the display of graceful dance postures and dazzling sports dances by “gentlemen” and “beauties” on the banks of Taihu Lake.

The international success achieved by dance sports champions from China has contributed to the boom of the dance sports market in Wuxi. With vibrant music filling the air, contestants eagerly moved to the rhythm. Colorful skirts floated along with the dancers’ elegant movements. Upon entering the competition venue at the Taihu International Expo Center, participants were immediately captivated by the passion and energy. Wang Ziyi, a 10-year-old Latin dancer dressed in a black gown, expressed her excitement after completing all her competitions for the day. Wang Ziyi, who has been learning dance for over three years, initially aimed to improve her temperament and obtain better competition results. However, her dance journey not only boosted her confidence but also garnered numerous accolades. Setting higher goals for herself, Wang Ziyi dreams of entering the top six in the 12-year-old age group of the Elite Dancers International Ballroom Dance Open.

Du Yili, the principal of Yili Dance, shared, “We can observe the increasing popularity of dance sports and the growing attention this industry receives.” At the recently concluded Vietnam WDSF World Dance Sports Open, six young contestants from Yili Dance won a total of 14 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals. The success of Chinese professional dance sports players on the international stage has led to a rapid rise in popularity, with the industry’s scale continually expanding. Currently, there are over 50 million dance sports enthusiasts in China. Thousands of spectators attended the competition, and it is expected that this annual event in Wuxi will attract even more participation and interest in the future.

Wuxi is hosting its first Sports Dance Festival, marking the arrival of a top dance sports event in the city. In April, the World DanceSport Federation officially announced that Wuxi, China would serve as the venue for the 2023 WDSF World DanceSport Championship and the 2023 WDSF World DanceSport Grand Prix. Earlier this year, the China DanceSport Federation chose Wuxi as one of the locations for the China DanceSport Open. Capitalizing on the opportunity for “three competitions in one,” Wuxi harnessed the power of this convergence, giving rise to the inaugural WDSF Asian Dance Sports Festival.

Wuxi plans to leverage these three events to integrate the city’s industrial and commercial genes alongside its unique cultural and natural characteristics into the world of sports dance, driving innovation across the entire industry chain. Not only will the professional team enhance the display standards of sports dance events, but they will also establish a hall-level stage for contestants that combines international aesthetics with state-of-the-art technology. Aside from the arena, the event encompasses important conferences, vocational training, cultural fairs, themed exhibitions, and cooperation signings. In July, Wuxi will become a hub of sports dance creativity, a paradise for sports dance artists, and a sought-after destination for sports dance cultural tourism. Additionally, top dancers will showcase their colorful and elegant sports dances in Wuxi’s cities, scenic spots, communities, and schools, providing the citizens with a fashionable, elegant, relaxed, and leisurely sports dance cultural experience.

Guided by its rich resources and the proactive strategy of building a “sports-friendly city,” Wuxi has strategically coordinated the development of sports dance projects, aiming to become the “Oriental Dance Capital.” According to responsible officials, the upcoming plans include establishing a national sports dance training and training base, attracting international and domestic headquarters institutions, and expanding the sports dance industry chain. The comprehensive efforts will incorporate sports dance education and training, supporting the rapid growth of the sports dance supplies industry, media industry, traffic industry, education industry, and academic industry. Through these endeavors, Wuxi aims to solidify its reputation as the “Oriental Dance City.”

(Reporter Chen Yujie)

