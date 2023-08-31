The Rising Popularity of Rural Basketball: Over 70 Courts in Nalou Town, Guangxi

There are more than 70 basketball courts in the rural town of Nalou, located in Nanning, Guangxi. This emphasizes the increasing popularity of basketball in the area.

Children in Nalou Town are seen practicing basketball skills such as dribbling and passing under the guidance of their coaches at Sanning Square. Despite the sweat on their faces, the children enjoy the sport and cheer enthusiastically during practice.

Nalou Township, known for its agricultural traditions, has 22 administrative villages. Each village boasts a minimum of two basketball courts, showcasing the widespread love for basketball in the area.

The villages hold yearly basketball leagues during the Spring Festival, with intense competition among the teams. The winning village team faces disputes over where their championship trophy should be placed, resulting in additional competitions within the village to determine its location. This demonstrates the high level of enthusiasm and passion for basketball in the community.

To provide a sense of belonging for basketball enthusiasts, He Qianli established the Nalou Town Sanning Sports Association over two years ago. The association has organized various competitions to promote basketball and has witnessed a continuous increase in the sport’s audience.

Sun Keda, a 43-year-old villager, actively participates in organizing rural basketball events despite being busy with his family’s land and running a hardware store. He emphasizes the importance of organizing events and recently held basketball trials for ten consecutive nights.

In recent years, Nalou Town has made continuous improvements in its rural sports infrastructure, resulting in an increased number of people playing basketball in the evening. Random teams are formed, and players showcase their skills and receive applause for their impressive offense and defense. Games can become intense, with participants continuing to make appointments for future matches.

Similar to teenagers becoming addicted to mobile phones and games during summer vacations, many parents in Nalou Town also face this issue. However, the increased number of basketball courts in the area has caught the attention of teenagers, who actively participate in basketball to stay fit. Some even take summer training courses to enhance their skills.

Nine-year-old Pan Chengzhi exemplifies this, as he eagerly attends basketball training sessions organized by his parents. He appreciates the opportunity to learn dribbling and passing skills and notices a significant improvement in his basketball abilities.

The love for basketball is passed down from generation to generation in the countryside. Thirteen-year-old Huang Chaoqin, from Sanjiang Village in Nalou Town, commutes between his home and the township every day for basketball training. He acknowledges his progress in dribbling and shooting techniques, as well as the positive impact on his physical strength and social life. Huang expresses the desire to continue improving his basketball skills and becoming a scoring champion in any basketball arena.

The rural town of Nalou showcases the growing popularity and love for basketball among its residents. With over 70 basketball courts in the area, the sport has become a significant part of the community’s culture.

