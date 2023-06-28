the risks and precautions

Summer has arrived and with the explosion of heat there is an increasing desire to take a dip in the sea or in the pool, one of the most gratifying and refreshing experiences at this time of year. But taking a bath with contact lenses can also involve some risks and it is important to be careful because, beyond the pleasure, there can be a risk to visual health. According to the experts of www.clinicabaviera.it, one of the leading companies in Europe in the ophthalmology sector, eye and vision problems increase by 25% during the summer months, especially due to the use of contact lenses in water. There are many factors to pay particular attention to watch out for eye health this time of year: the air conditioning, the sun, the sand, the sun creams, but undoubtedly the water in the swimming pools and the sea are among the main causes of vision problems in the summer and, if the use of contact lenses is added to this contact, the problem becomes much worse.

Bathing with contact lenses: the risks

Water, whether it’s in pools, lakes, the sea, or hot tubs, can accommodate awide variety of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and parasites. When you wear contact lenses, these microorganisms can adhere to your lenses and cause potentially serious eye infections. The main reason is that contact lenses act as a barrier between the eye and the environment, which can hinder the eye’s natural protection against waterborne pathogens.

The most common eye infections associated with wearing contact lenses in water are microbial keratitis and conjunctivitis. Microbial keratitis is an infection of the cornea that can cause pain, redness, sensitivity to light and even loss of vision. Conjunctivitis, on the other hand, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin transparent membrane that lines the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids. Symptoms of conjunctivitis can include eye redness, itching, burning sensation, eye discharge, watery eyes, sensitivity to light, and blurred vision.

Tips and precautions for swimming in the pool or sea with contact lenses

The risk of eye infections related to contact lenses in water is real and the experts of Clinica Baviera therefore explain the measures that can be taken to protect the eyes and at the same time see clearly in water:

1. Avoid wearing contact lenses in water and use prescription diving goggles

The most effective way to prevent eye infections is to do not wear contact lenses while diving. Wearing appropriate swimming goggles can be a safe alternative and help protect your eyes from potential pathogens. Prescription goggles are of a particular type and have a specific prescription for each person; most of them are made of polycarbonate plastic, which makes them more durable. They are made with materials that prevent fogging, so they are the best option for those who have poor vision and want to swim without worries.

2. Use disposable contact lenses

If wearing contact lenses in water is unavoidable, we recommend opt for the disposable daily ones. These lenses eliminate the need for cleaning and disinfection, reducing the risk of contamination and prolonging eye health. However, it is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and specialist recommendations when using disposable contact lenses, as they must be fitted correctly to the patient’s needs and guidelines for wearing and replacement must be followed.

3. Keep contact lenses clean and disinfected and follow some guidelines

If you choose to wear your contact lenses in water, it is However, it is essential to have strict hygiene. Wash and disinfect contact lenses properly before and after use, following the instructions and using the solutions recommended by the ophthalmologist.

Also, it matters follow the guidelines indicated by the experts of Clinica Baviera:

– Do not open your eyes in water without diving goggles

– Do not splash to avoid direct eye contact with water

– Do not rub your eyes with wet hands

– Take a shower before and after entering the pool to prevent external agents from entering the eyes

– Clean your eyes with a saline solution after getting out of the water

– Dry the eyes thoroughly, preferably with a gauze and not with a towel

– If you feel unwell, consult a specialist before it is too late

Doctor’s opinion

Doctor Federico Fiorini, medical director of Clinica Baviera Bologna explains: “Summer has arrived and with it the desire to take a dip in the sea or in the pool, but we must be extremely cautious, because the link between eye infections and the use of contact lenses in water is frequent for those who have to use them every day for correct vision. It is imperative to understand the associated risks and take the proper steps to protect your eyes; this is why we at Clinica Baviera wanted to give these tips to help keep your eyes protected, both by avoiding the use of contact lenses, opting for example for disposable lenses, and by maintaining rigorous eye hygiene and adopting a few small precautions“.

