RIVANAZZANO TERME

The Milan Academy project lands in Oltrepo, thanks to the agreement with Rivanazzanese. In the press conference held at the sports field of Rivanazzano Terme, the manager of the Milan football school for Italy, Antonio Corbellini, illustrated the guidelines of this affiliation: “Like Milan Academy, our basic concept is to train, with the idea of ​​transferring a football and sports culture, both on and off the pitch. If we look at the statistics, only one child out of 40 thousand arrives in Serie A, so it is right to think of all the others, explaining that doing sport is good, promotes sharing, socializing and helps physical well-being “. Milan will also train the coaches of the youth area of ​​the Rivanazzanese, through special meetings to be held at the Vismara Center in Milan. The synergy between Milan and Rivanazzanese will bring the technicians of the Italian champion club to Rivanazzano, where the Milan technical managers will lead a day of work on the field, and will have the opportunity to meet the Riva coaches. «It will be a constant support, based on the idea of ​​transferring AC Milan’s working methodology to our affiliated companies. On a technical level, we will transfer to the youngsters the essential concepts to improve and reach a complete game cycle », declares Danilo Tedoldi, Milan Academy coach.

The baby players of the Rivanazzanese will be able to attend AC Milan matches at the San Siro, and will also have the opportunity to accompany the Rossoneri champions on the pitch; together with the other affiliated clubs, Rivanazzanese will participate in the “Milan Cup”, a tournament to be held in June at the Vismara center. Walter Mogni, general manager of Rivanazzanese, is enthusiastic about this collaboration: «This affiliation with Milan allows us to make a huge leap in quality. Our will is to build an increasingly efficient youth sector, with qualified technicians who will be able to grow alongside illustrious professionals such as those who work for Milan. We would like to see, within a few years, several of our boys from the nursery to reach the first team ». Riva’s technical manager Davide Casella will be the contact person for the synergy activated with the Rossoneri club.

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI