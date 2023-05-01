Home » the road is slimy, the fall is catastrophic. The stage has been canceled – Corriere TV
Sports

the road is slimy, the fall is catastrophic. The stage has been canceled

Sports

More than fifty cyclists were knocked down in a collision caused by the narrow and slippery road

The sixth stage of the Tour de Bretagne, from Chateaubriant to Plancoet, was canceled due to a massive crash that involved almost the entire group in the race. More than fifty cyclists ended up on the ground in a collision caused by the narrow road made slimy by humidity and mud. All the ambulances involved in the rescue following the stage, which the organization was therefore forced to cancel.

April 30, 2023 – Updated April 30, 2023 , 10:19 pm

