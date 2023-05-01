the road is slimy, the fall is catastrophic. The stage has been canceled – Corriere TV

More than fifty cyclists were knocked down in a collision caused by the narrow and slippery road

The sixth stage of the Tour de Bretagne, from Chateaubriant to Plancoet, was canceled due to a massive crash that involved almost the entire group in the race. More than fifty cyclists ended up on the ground in a collision caused by the narrow road made slimy by humidity and mud. All the ambulances involved in the rescue following the stage, which the organization was therefore forced to cancel.