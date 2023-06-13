The Road of the 52 Tunnels on the Pasubio, advice for tackling one of the most dangerous routes in the world

Even from the name should put a little ‘awe. The Route of 52 galleries it is considered one of the most dangerous in the world (at least according to the ranking of Driving experiences). But at the same time she is also one of the most loved by hikers. Her fame and history precede her, and they are worth knowing before tackling them. Only in this way can one face her in serenity and safety, and discover that she is not as dangerous as she is portrayed.

What is the Road of 52 galleries

It is a mule track built during the First World War, which is also called the First Army Road. It winds around the Pasubio massif (on the border of the provinces of Vicenza and Trento) and was excavated between February and November 1917 to allow the transport of supplies and Italian troops keeping them away from the fire of the Austro-Hungarian artillery. Now it is a path of extraordinary historical and environmental interest and this year it celebrates a century of life.

The galleries

The Road of the 52 galleries crosses the southern slope of the Pasubio, from Bocchetta Campiglia (1216 metres) to Porte del Pasubio (1928). It is a masterpiece of engineering and courage completed in just 10 months: it is 6.555 km long, 2.335 of which are tunnels stolen from the rock,wide enough to allow the passage of two mules. Each tunnel has a name (of soldiers or Italian cities) and number and has its own particular physiognomy, as well as a dedication left for each tunnel by Captain Corrado Picone before leaving with the troops (there is a plaque that explains everything).

One of the most suggestive is the nineteenth: it is the longest and has a helical route with 4 hairpin bends around a huge tower. Number 20 twists on itself like a corkscrew.

The Schio del Cai section has been maintaining it since the 1920s and is the reference point for excursions.

How to do the itinerary of the 52 galleries

The route is completed in about 3 hours following the CAI trail sign 366, which starts from the Bocchetta car park. In summer it can be done on foot but you have to be expert hikers and pay close attention: they have occurred some fatal accidents involving cyclists, so now you can no longer travel by bike, but even on foot there are never too many precautions. In the tunnels some sections are very slippery, the ceiling is low and some sections are unsafe.

On the official site (from which the photos in this article are taken) it is explained that there are no dangers following the path, but we repeat that it is an itinerary for experienced and trained people (here, don’t bring the children). On the other hand make the rounds is a fulfilling experience: you climb between spiers, bifurcations (avoid secondary galleries!), delicate passages on steep gorges and windows that open onto impressive panoramas, especially from gallery 47.

Oh don’t forget a flashlight.

