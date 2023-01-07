UDINE. The Carnera sports hall may be enough for the A2 series, but for the Apu Old Wild West’s ambitions of series A it is too small.

This is what emerges from the report of the National Basketball League on attendance in the facilities at the end of the first round of the championship. And it is an assist for the “PalaCarnera 4.0” project presented last December and which foresees the expansion of the Rizzi plant up to a capacity of about 7 thousand people.

The figures

Once again this year the Apu is at the top of the ranking for the percentage of occupancy of its sports hall on the basis of Siae data, reaching 79.8% of the declared capacity, which for the Carnera is 3,492 seats. Followed by Rimini (79.2%), Fortitudo Bologna (76%) and Cividale (65.1%), virtuous realities in an unhappy general context, given that the average for the A2 is 39.6% of the plants being filled. As for the average number of spectators per game, Fortitudo leads with 4,238 attendances, followed by Udine (2,787) and Forlì (2,396).

Cash out

The box office numbers give some oxygen to the indebted Fortitudo, who has exceeded the 4,000 mark 4 times and collects an average of 68,157 euros per game. Well more than double the others, given that Rimini is in second place (24,089 euros per game), then Forlì (23,733) and Udine (17,874).

Freshman ok

Gesteco Cividale is also smiling: with an average of 1,803 spectators, it ranks sixth in the entire A2 series and is the most followed of the newly promoted teams. Even the cashiers of the Eagles are rubbing their hands, because with 13,390 euros in revenue per game they are above the average of 10,844 euros in the entire category. —

© breaking latest news