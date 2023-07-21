the robbery in the house in Paris – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Gigio and his partner Alessia Elefante tied up and robbed, then taken to the hospital for the beatings they suffered: he was slightly injured, she seems to be unharmed. The booty of around 500 thousand euros in watches, jewels, bags. The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation

Tied up in their own home, then beaten and robbed. A nightmare night for Gigio Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elefante, attacked in the early hours of today, Friday 21 July, by a group of thieves who entered their home in Paris, in the eighth arrondissement, and beat them up and then immobilized them. The PSG goalkeeper is said to be slightly injured, his girlfriend seems unharmed. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The loot collected by the thieves, according to initial estimates, would be around 500,000 euros in watches, jewels and bags. The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into armed robbery and aggravated violence.

The reconstruction

What happened. In the night between Thursday and Friday some men enter the very central Parisian house where Donnarumma resides with his partner. The eighth arrondissement central and prestigious area of ​​Paris, on the right bank: there are the Elysée, the Ministry of the Interior, Place de la Concorde and the Champs Elyses. The thieves manage to get through after tying up the caretaker of the building, then slip into the house. They block Gigio and Alessia, use strong tactics, beat them and then immobilize them. They steal branded watches and bags, jewels, for a total loot currently estimated at around 500 thousand euros.

Wounded Donnarumma

Meanwhile Donnarumma and his partner

they manage to free themselves and, around 3.20 in the morning, they flee to a luxury hotel located near their home. There the staff of the structure, after realizing the situation, alert the police and take care of the couple, in shock. Gigio and Alessia are taken to the hospital for treatment after the beatings they suffered. He injured, she unhurt. The Paris public prosecutor’s office, as mentioned, has opened an investigation into organized gang robbery with a weapon and aggravated violence. The maximum penalty for these crimes according to the French penal code is thirty years of imprisonment.

This theft occurred a few hours before PSG’s first friendly of the season, against Le Havre, this Friday afternoon (at 5pm). The Italian goalkeeper should also travel to Japan and South Korea for the Parisian club’s summer tour which will start this Saturday 22 July and end on Thursday 3 August.

