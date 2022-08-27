Home Sports The Rockets are expected to complete an early contract renewal with the core controller, and the annual salary is about 10 million US dollars – yqqlm
2022-08-27 11:20
On August 27, 2022, Beijing time, according to a reporter with the team, the Rockets are expected to complete an early contract extension with core guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. was selected with the 30th overall pick in the first round of 2019. The new season will be the last year of his rookie contract, and he is eligible for an early contract extension this year. According to previous reports, both the Rockets and the Porter team intend to reach an early contract extension, which may be completed before the start of the new season as soon as possible.

In the 2022-23 season, Porter’s salary is $3.84 million, and it is reported that the Rockets are expected to offer him a contract with an annual salary of about 10 million. If the Rockets do not renew his contract early this year, he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

In the 2021-22 season, Porter Jr. can average 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more

