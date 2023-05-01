The role of sport in the protest movement in Iran

Iranians protest for more women’s rights in Izmir, Turkey. (IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency / IMAGO / Idil Toffolo)

Since mid-September 2022, the Iranian Mahsa Amini was arrested by the moral police and died in police custody, the people of Iran have been protesting for more women’s rights and the overthrow of the regime.

But what role does sport play in the protest movement in Iran? The German Football Museum in Dortmund, together with the human rights organization Amnesty International, organized a panel discussion on this topic. In the sports talk, Dlf broadcasts an abridged version of this panel discussion, moderated by Dlf sports editor Marina Schweizer.

“Knowledge of athletes who have been executed”

From the point of view of Katja Müller-Fahlbusch from Amnesty International, it is something special that athletes are seen in public and are role models and role models. “At the same time, Iranian athletes experience and suffer exactly what millions of people in Iran experience and suffer. We know of athletes who have been critical of the government and the system and have been executed for it.”

As an example, she cites the wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed in 2020. He had been charged with killing a security officer at a demonstration.

Video message from Ali Karimi

Iran’s football icon Ali Karimi had sent a video message from exile in which he reported death threats he had received after publicly showing solidarity with the protest movement. That’s why he moved from his place of residence abroad even further away from Iran to the USA.

Karimi’s agent sat on the podium in Dortmund. The German-Iranian Reza Fazeli looks after many people in public life with Iranian roots. He says that the public engagement of these prominent personalities is not partisan: “It’s no longer about politics, it’s about humanity. It’s about the values. These people see it as their responsibility to set an example.”

“Those who do not express themselves are behaving politically”

According to Fazeli, this is also expected of people in public life. “Anyone who does not speak out in the current situation is behaving politically.” It is simply a matter of enabling people in Iran to lead a normal life “that people can breathe in peace for once and we as Iranians have the feeling that we are not in Iran , unfortunately not outside of Iran.” For him, the protest movement is a movement of love and civilization, against barbarism “and I am very sure that love will win in the end”.

Mariam Claren and other activists founded a program for political sponsorships in Germany for people who have been imprisoned in Iran. She believes that public pressure can do a lot: “When my mother (the German-Iranian Nahid Taghavi, editor’s note) was arrested in October 2020, I was advised here and there not to go public and hope for quiet diplomacy. However, I went public six days after the arrest and started a broad campaign and found relatively quickly that this publicity can protect you. This does not mean that a person will be released immediately, but that they will be given better prison conditions.”

“An obligation that athletes have”

She can also imagine sponsorships for athletes: “It is also an obligation for athletes to say: OK, I use my reach, I use my voice by using it for my colleagues in Iran, who not be able to use their voice in the way that an Ali Karimi who is now abroad might be able to.”

And Amnesty expert Müller-Fahlbusch said, “In the case of Iran, publicity is key.”

The panel also discussed the possibility of banning Iranian teams from sporting events and what impact this might have on the regime.