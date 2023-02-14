After more than three months of interruption, the European football cups resume this week, starting tonight, with the first knockout rounds. For the participating teams, a new phase of the season is actually starting, which could enrich it with new results, or jeopardize it if things go wrong, given that the frequency of commitments will further increase, and so will the efforts between one game and another.

In the richest and most competitive tournament, the Champions League, Italy once again has three teams in the round of 16: Napoli, Inter and Milan, with the latter returning for the first time after a nine-year absence. The draws gave them concrete chances for the next round. Napoli, first in Serie A, will play against Eintracht Frankfurt, sixth in the German championship. Inter, second in the league, will be against Porto, second in Portugal. Milan, fifth in the league, will play against the fifth in England, Tottenham.

The Italians haven’t reached the quarter-finals for two years, they haven’t played in a final since 2017 and they haven’t won it for thirteen years. Despite far from prohibitive draws, the growing disparity between European teams confines the Italians to a marginal role. Their goal is to advance as much as possible, but already finishing the tournament in the quarter-finals would be a more than satisfactory result.

Competing with the big European teams is more difficult every year. Clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool have a turnover that exceeds 700 million euros, and then there are still others, including Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, which do not go below 500 million. These are also the big favorites of the tournament, and in all likelihood the winner will be one of them (as has been the case for thirteen years). Of the three Italians in the Champions League, Inter is the one with the highest turnover: just under 310 million euros, almost half of their opponents, and at the same time has a far from encouraging corporate situation.

In recent years, in particular, the Italian teams have remained behind, for well-known reasons: lack of ownership structures, loss of attractiveness of the championship and worrying debt situations. All this in the context of what still remains one of the top four football leagues in the world by following and revenues.

For years now, Italian teams can no longer think of participating to win the Champions League, or at least try seriously. They participate to get as far as possible, driven by the search for income linked to results which mean a great deal for their budgets: only a participation in the round of 16 is worth a prize of 9.6 million euros, and with a qualification for the quarterfinals reaches 12.5. To these prizes are added those received for having played up to now – equally substantial – and the rich distribution of television rights.

The tournaments in which Serie A teams can compete to win in recent years have become the minor ones: the Europa League and the Conference League, with the latter being introduced a year ago precisely to allow teams from minor leagues to play in an international competition. In these tournaments, however, the revenues are clearly lower and this does not favor the commitment of the major teams, who often consider them as an obstacle to their main objective: the championship.

Qualifying for the knockout stages of Europe or the Conference League, for example, entails prizes of 1.2 and 0.6 million euros; the passage to the quarterfinals 1,8 and 1. The small impact of these prizes does not give sufficient motivation to the clubs to face another seasonal tournament that could jeopardize the championship, especially for those in the running for Champions League qualification.

Roma will play against Salzburg and Juventus against Nantes in the Europa League this week. In the case of Juventus, the Europa League could however be an opportunity to save a season compromised by the penalty suffered in the league. In fact, she is now ninth in the standings and qualification for the Champions League is 12 points away. However, in the event of victory in the Europa League, Juventus would automatically gain access to the next group stage of the Champions League, regardless of their position in the league.

Also on Thursday, but in the Conference League, Fiorentina and Lazio will play instead: the first against the Portuguese of Sporting Braga, the second against the Romanians of CFR Cluj. For Fiorentina, who are already too far from the top positions in the league, the cup could make sense of a disappointing season so far. For Lazio, which aims to return to the Champions League and has a good chance of doing so, the Conference could become an obstacle.

The Champions League round of 16 first leg matches will be played between 14 and 22 February; those returning between 7 and 15 March. The first leg play-offs for Europe and the Conference League are scheduled for 16 February. Those returning on the 23rd of the same month.

