The rookie Mazzini immediately on the podium Double bronze at the Italian championships

IVREA

Double third place in the master 55 category both in the 3,000 and 1,000 m at the Italian open water fin swimming championships for Elena Manzini, 55, a socio-health worker by profession, resident in Ivrea. In the two days of competitions, Friday 29 and Saturday 30 July on the waters of Lake Viverone, the Ivorian swimmer of the Pietro Micca di Biella club also finished sixth overall, out of forty participants, in the 3,000 m, while in the 1,000 m she finished eighth absolute, always out of forty starters, as he explains: «I have always swam since I have been a member of the Libertas Swimming Chivasso for many years – says Manzini -. The turning point came a few weeks ago, when a Pietro Micca emissary noticed me in a competition and later asked me if I also wanted to do finswimming and so I accepted, even if at the beginning I didn’t know anything about this discipline, even because swimming is regulated by the Fin, the Italian swimming federation, while the fin swimming is regulated by the Fipsas, the Italian federation of sport fishing and underwater activities. In the two days of Viverone I participated with great enthusiasm and I gave my best, managing to finish third in the category both in the 3,000 m and in the 1,000 m of my category, the Master 55. There were six of us in this category, but it is level absolute that I have achieved a very important result: a sixth and an eighth place out of forty swimmers ».

Manzini is already thinking about the next appointments, which will be the fin swimming world championships in September, always on the waters of Lake Viverone, as he says: “I’m evaluating whether to take part or not – Manzini says – but now I’m thinking about carrying on the discourse I have undertaken swimming and getting ready for the Master circuit which will start in October and Milan will be the first stop. I train four times at the Serra swimming pool and every fortnight I also go to Biella, usually on Thursday evenings, with fin swimming ». –

l. p.

