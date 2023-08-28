the rossoblù coach on the denied penalty – Corriere TV

The Bologna coach does not answer the question on the action of the missed penalty kick

Bologna is furious at the end of the match draw for 1-1 at Juventus’ home due to a penalty not awarded. In the 71st minute, Iling-Junior prevented Ndoye from getting on the ball with a tackle well beyond the limits of the regulation, without even touching the ball. Referee Di Bello does not notice the foul, but in reality the images appear clear. No comment on the matter however for Thiago Motta: silent scene from the rossoblù coach when he was asked to comment on Iling’s intervention on Ndoye.

August 28, 2023 – Updated August 28, 2023 , 10:57 am

