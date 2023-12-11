The roster of the Chinese team for the Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Seoul is released. Lin Xiaojun is absent due to injury-Sports-China Engineering Network

Chinese Short Track Speed Skating Team Announces Roster for Seoul World Cup With Lin Xiaoqi Out Due to Injury

The Chinese Short Track Speed Skating team has announced its roster for the upcoming World Cup in Seoul, with one notable absence. Lin Xiaoqi has been forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury, it was revealed this morning.

The 2023-2024 International Skating Union Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Seoul will feature six events. In the recently concluded third race in Beijing, the Chinese team put up an impressive performance, securing 1 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals. Liu Shaoang was the standout performer, clinching the gold medal in the men’s 1000m race.

Looking ahead to the fourth race in Seoul, which is scheduled to take place from December 15th to 17th, the Chinese team has announced its roster. The male athletes who will be representing China are Ren Ziwei, Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang, Sun Long, Li Wenlong, and Song Jiahua. Meanwhile, the female athletes set to compete are Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu, Zang Yize, Gong Li, Wang Xinran, and Wang Ye. The team is currently in Seoul, intensively preparing for the upcoming competition.

Notably, there have been changes to the lineup since the Beijing race. Lin Xiaojun and Xu Aili will not be competing in Seoul, while Song Jiahua and Qu Chunyu have been added to the roster for the fourth station. Lin Xiaojuan’s unfortunate ankle injury during the men’s 500-meter race in Beijing has forced her to withdraw from the competition after worsening pain in the subsequent days, as confirmed by the medical team and the athlete’s personal opinion.

The Chinese team will be looking to build on their impressive showing in Beijing and secure more medals in Seoul, despite the absence of Lin Xiaoqi. With the talent and determination of the athletes representing China, the team will undoubtedly be aiming for success at the upcoming World Cup event.

