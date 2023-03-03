Not just the Via Francigena or the Camino de Santiago. In Europe there is an equally exciting journey to take, the Vincentian Route, the most beautiful walk in Portugal. The growth of the Lusitanian region as a holiday and exploration destination leads travelers to leave the already beaten territories of the Algarve and to discover other regions that we can define ‘paradise of the outdoors’.

Like the Alentejo, the vast area that goes from the peninsula of Comporta (just below Lisbon) to Cabo de Sao Vicente, the most southwestern tip of Europe, a mythical and mystical place; in reality the itinerary has been lengthened up to Lagos, a tourist resort in the Algarve.

By bike or on foot, following these well-trodden and signposted paths is a truly fun, varied, profound and liberating experience.

The Rota Vicentina, the stages of the most beautiful walk in Portugal

There are two ways of the Rota Vicentina, the 750 km network of paths that runs through the Alentejo and Algarve in all their extension.

There is the Historic Trail263 kilometers in 13 stages from Santiago do Cacem to Cabo de Sao Vicente: it is also called the Historical Way because it crosses the heart of Portuguese rural culture, touching historic towns, crossing the lands of Alentejo wine and occasionally arriving on the coastAnd there is the Trilho dos Pescadores (also known among hikers as the Fishermen’s Trail), which starts from Sao Torpes and ends in Lagos 226.5 kilometers. It immerses you in the suggestions of the ocean, the jagged and endless cliffs and the Portuguese fishing villages, which seem frozen in time.

There is also a series of short circular loops, which take you to some beaches and inland towns.

In total 750km. But it makes no sense to go through them all.

The route of the Camino Historico in Portugal

The longer route can be done on foot or by bicycle and includes 12 stages that pass through woods, villages, valleys and hills, countryside and historic towns. These are the least known areas of the country, a world made up of ancient traditions, vast panoramas, silences and curious encounters with the genuine Portuguese population: a world that can recall that of Italy 70 years ago. Since 2016, the historic route has been certified by the ERA (European Ramblers Association) as Leading Quality Trails – Best of Europethat is, as if to say that it has been included in the list of the most beautiful trails of the Old Continent.

The guide for the Rota Vicentina

The best way to find out about the Rota Vicentina is to consult the official site created by the Portuguese tourist board, which is complete with maps, elevations and useful information Of every kind. Alternatively, some paper guides contain indications, such as Portugal, from Lonely Planet.

How to organize yourself for a trek on the Portuguese Way

Along the way there are hospitality structures, given that each stage reaches a town. Beyond the backpack (here the guide on how to wear and adjust the backpack correctly) and suitable clothing (which must include a jacket windproof and rainproof) it is essential to bring food to eat during the journey, which can take place for kilometers in nature without encountering bars or refreshment points. Don’t forget the right shoes (this is how the sole of trekking shoes should be), a water bottle, a hat and protective cream. In the evening, don’t miss the opportunity to stop in the typical restaurants where you can eat Alentejo cuisine, the best in Portugal.



Where to sleep: the Casas Brancas

Beyond the impossibility of moving by car and camper along the way camping is not allowed. One option is to keep a fixed base in a coastal village such as Vila Nova de Milfontes or Odeceixe, the ideal strategic places to tackle the trail. Another is that of sleep at the end of each stage. In this part of Alentejo there are no (fortunately, one might say) mega-hotels, nor a vast offer in terms of hospitality. So a good solution is to look for accommodation in private houses with Air B’nB, or to contact the network of Casas Brancas, the association of rural houses in the area which focuses heavily on trekking tourism. They are both opportunities to live in contact with the local population and appreciate the simple and relaxed lifestyle.

The stages of the Rota Vicentina from Santiago do Cacem to Cabo de Sao Vicente

The 12 stages of the Historical Way are all well-trodden and signposted they have an average length of 25 kilometers, with peaks of 30. It starts from Santiago do Cacem, 160km south of Lisbon – easily accessible by train from the capital. Here are the stages, which are worth knowing one by one to understand how evocative and exciting this journey is.

Tappa 1: Santiago do Cacém – ValeSeco



18 kilometer(s) from the emblematic church which recalls that of Santiago de Compostela and as that destination of pilgrimages since the Middle Ages. The route then winds through the oak forests and animal farms, including the famous black pig, the protagonist of the local table (the Alentejana pork, a must try)

Tappa 2: Vale Seco – Cercal do Alentejo

23 km in the midst of rather arid landscapes that wind through the most rural Alentejo: here you can have a true experience of the strength of this land. Campilhas dam is the ideal stop for a refreshment.

Tappa 3: Cercal – S.Louis

21 km more demanding, which include climbs in the mountains. One of the most beautiful pieces for the boundless panoramas of the Atlantic and the Alentejan moorland, especially at Rocha de Água d’Alte.

Stage 4: S-Luìs – Odemira

25 km of greenery and water. Lakes, ponds, woods after the mountains, a refreshing route where you can admire flora and fauna. Here you eat the best asparagus in the country.

Stage 5: Odemira – S. Teotònio

19 km very easy to walk alongside the Mira and S. Teotònio rivers, up to the last slight climbs that lead to the town.

Tappa 6: S. Teotònio – Odeceixe

17 km of the most exciting, in the middle of wild nature and up steep climbs that take you to the ocean. Among willows, cedars and oaks you can meet Portuguese farmers and taste succulent fruits free of pesticides. At the end of the tapa you will cross the Camino dei Pescatori, which we will talk about in another article.

Tappa 7: Odeceixe – Aljezur

18 km with the ocean on one side and the mountains on the other. Along this stage, you can make detours for the circular routes, arriving at the beautiful beaches of Amoreira.

Tappa 8: Aljezur – Arrifana

12 km, the shortest stage, which however can be extended with other circular itineraries of the Fishermen’s Trail, among small farms, impressive cliffs and beaches. We arrive at the Arrifana fortress.

Tappa 9: Arrifana – Carrapateira

24 km in which you return inland to then get closer to the Atlantic in one of the most inaccessible areas of Portugal with motorized vehicles. It is like a supersynthesis of the Rota Vicentina and all that is inside: golden beaches, wild boars, oaks, gentle slopes, villages frozen in time.

Tappa 10: Carrapateira – Vila do Bispo

22 km away from civilization, still with bets on the beaches (Bordeira) to then enter the valleys where there are very few traces of human settlements except in the picturesque towns of Vilarinha and Pedralva. You walk among the windmills and the expanses of mastic and wild asparagus.

Tappa 11: Vila do Bispo – Cabo de S. Vicente

14 km towards the most south-western point of Europe, the Cabo lighthouse, destination of ancient pilgrimages and myth of the fishermen’s epic. We proceed over monumental cliffs, intoxicated by the scent of the ocean and its immense visions. You cross the Sagres Biogenetic Reserve which collects unique species in the world; in autumn you can watch the spectacle of bird migrations.

Circuit of Telheiro

6 kilometers around the coast of Telheiro is the last stage of the Historical Way of the Rota Vicentina. A kind of grand finale in which to impress upon the mind the metaphysical cliffs of the Atlantic, the rock formations that seem animated by life.

Tips for trekking and walking trips

