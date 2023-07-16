Home » the route of the fifteenth stage, between Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
the route of the fifteenth stage, between Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc

The profile of the 15th stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

The second day of rest, scheduled for Monday, will be welcome for the riders still in the race, as the 15th stage of the Tour de France 2023, Sunday July 16, promises to be daunting. On the program, 179 kilometers to cover between Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. If the finish and the start are located in Haute-Savoie, the peloton will still make a short incursion into Savoie.

This day will offer the fourth arrival at the top of this 110th edition: in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (7 km at 7.7%, 1st category). This last difficulty is just preceded by the Côte des Amerands (2.7 km at 10.9%, 2nd category) “where some passages reach 17% slope”explains Christian Prudhomme, the boss of the event.

Before this final bouquet, there will be three other climbs listed to climb. First the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin (7.2 km at 7.3%, 1st category), overlooking Lake Annecy, the Col de la Croix-Fry (11.3 km at 7%, 1st category) then the Col des Aravis (4.4 km at 5.8%, 3rd category).

The day after a battle during which the yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard, and his runner-up in the general classification, Tadej Pogacar, neutralized each other, this second alpine day brings together all the ingredients necessary for a new battle between the two leaders of the peloton.

