the route of the fourteenth stage, between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil

The profile of the 14ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

Fifteen days after the big start, given in Bilbao (Spain), the Tour de France 2023 enters the Alps. The day after the arrival at the top of the Grand Colombier on Friday, the climbers are still expected to take center stage on Saturday July 15, on the occasion of the 14th stage between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. 152 kilometers long, the course is traced entirely in the department of Haute-Savoie.

With 4,200 meters of elevation gain and five listed climbs, the day is enough to scare some runners. Especially since the start promises to be explosive, since there will be three difficulties to climb in the first third of the stage: the Col de Saxel (4.2 km at 4.6%, 3rd category), the Col de Cou (7 km at 7.4%, 1st category) and the Col du Feu (5.8 km at 7.8%, 1st category), which overlooks Lake Geneva.

But the hardest part will still be ahead. First, the Col de la Ramaz (13.9 km at 7.1%, 1st category), before the formidable Col de Joux Plane (11.6 km at 8.5%, out of category), where even Lance Armstrong, the American runner who later admitted doping, had struggled in the 2000s.

In addition to points for the mountain awarded to its summit, placed 12 kilometers from the finish, the first three will collect eight, five and two bonus seconds. With Vingegaard only 9 seconds ahead of Pogacar at the start of the stage, a change of yellow jersey cannot be ruled out. Christian Prudhomme, the race director, warns: “It will be necessary to mobilize descending talents to dive as a winner on Morzine. »

