All participating teams assembled.Photo by Cui Jingsheng

China News Service, Tianjin, August 20th (Zhang Shaoxuan and Cui Jingsheng) On the afternoon of the 19th, the 15th Tianjin Games Rowing and Kayak Still Water Competition (Youth Group) opened at Tianjin Haihe Aquatic Center. This is also the first time that Tianjin has included rowing and kayaking still water competitions (youth group) as competition items. On the basis of filling the vacancies in water sports, it will encourage more young people to enjoy water sports and participate in national fitness.

“This is my third time participating in a major water sports competition and my first time competing in the dinghy category. It is a brand new challenge for myself. My teammates and I have been preparing for this competition for more than a month. I am very confident.” Zheng Liwen, a 17-year-old contestant, said when preparing for the game.

In the rowing and kayaking still water competition of the 15th Tianjin Games, the contestants competed on the water.Photo by Cui Jingsheng

The 15th Tianjin Games held this year is themed with “Sports Tianjin City Share Health“. A total of 123 athletes from 5 districts in the rowing competition signed up for the competition, and a total of 54 athletes from 8 districts signed up for the canoeing in still water competition. contest.

In order to ensure the safe participation of athletes, various urban sports events will be resumed in an orderly manner. This competition strictly implements various regulations on epidemic prevention and control, strictly reviews the qualifications of athletes, strengthens competition style and anti-doping awareness, and is committed to creating a healthy and fair competition environment for young athletes. Wang Luhua, deputy director of the Tianjin Municipal Sports Bureau, said in an interview: “Tianjin has excellent conditions for water sports competitions. The addition of rowing and canoeing water competitions in this Games is to hope that young people can enjoy a variety of sports in the process of Participate in national fitness, all-round development and healthy growth.”

The opening ceremony of the rowing and kayaking still water competition (youth group) of the 15th Tianjin Games.Photo by Cui Jingsheng

It is understood that this three-day event will be divided into two stages. August 19th – August 20th is the rowing competition, and August 21st is the kayak still water competition. (Finish)

