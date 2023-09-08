The Rugby World Cup begins, in an important year

In 1823, during a football match between students at Rugby High School, not far from Birmingham, a pupil picked up the ball in his hands and ran towards the opposing goal. It was an archaic form of football and you could catch the ball with your hands, but not while running. This small event, never proven with absolute certainty, is still considered the symbolic origin of the game of rugby.

At the time, chaotic team sports were already widespread in the United Kingdom in which the objective was to win a ball and carry it, with your hands, to a certain place. These practices were particularly popular in Warwickshire, the English county where the city of Rugby is located, which gave its name to the sport that today, after two centuries and countless changes, we know by the same name.

The student conventionally credited with the invention of rugby was called William Webb Ellis, which is also the name of the trophy given as a prize to the national team that won the World Cup, the tenth edition of which is played in France and begins on Friday evening with one of the best matches possible, France-New Zealand. Webb Ellis is also buried in France, in Menton, where he died in 1872.

The anniversary of the birth of rugby is one of the reasons why this edition of the World Cup is already considered one of the most important and significant of a tournament that has been played since 1987. After the edition hosted by Japan four years ago, a a country that is still developing in rugby, this is played in France, one of the countries with the greatest tradition and with one of the richest and most competitive professional systems. As four years ago, the World Cup will also precede the organization of the Summer Olympic Games for the host country.

The tournament will last a month and a half and will end with the final in Paris on 28 October. It will be played in nine French cities and in the largest stadiums in the country, from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis to the Velodrome in Marseille. There are always twenty participants but the level of competitiveness has never been so high.

There are four big favourites. South Africa are the reigning champions and remembered this by beating New Zealand 35-7 in the last preparation match for the tournament. For the All Blacks it was the worst defeat ever in the so-called test match and his last years were quite complicated. Despite this, no one ever feels like excluding the most successful national team in professional sport from the big favourites.

At the top of the world rankings are neither South Africa nor New Zealand, but Ireland, who last March (on St. Patrick’s Day, moreover) won the Six Nations with the Grand Slam, that is, without ever losing. Ireland therefore enters the World Cup at the best possible moment and with the intention of getting past the quarter-finals for the first time, a stage of the tournament that it has incredibly never managed to overcome despite being one of rugby’s historic national teams. .

The other European considered among the big favorites is inevitably France, which hosts the tournament and is in third place in the world rankings. At the last Six Nations they were overtaken by Ireland, but won the tournament in 2022 and have lost only two matches in the last three years. Among his squad is Antoine Dupont, voted the best rugby player in the world in 2021, but four key players have been lost to injury: Jonathan Danty, Romain Ntamack, Paul Willemse and Cyril Baille.

Then there are three national teams with great tradition who, however, appear at the World Cup in complicated moments. They are England, Australia and Wales. England played in the final four years ago, but have changed a lot since then, starting with the manager, with their former player Steve Borthwick replacing Eddie Jones, the first non-English manager in the history of the nation who invented the game . They have had a rather negative Six Nations and in recent months have finished eighth in the world rankings, behind Fiji, against whom they lost at the end of August.

Former England manager Eddie Jones ended up managing Australia, which is his home country. Australian rugby has been facing a popularity crisis for years which is reflected in the level of its national team, once firmly among the best in the world and now grappling with a delicate reconstruction. In the world ranking they are ninth, followed by Wales, another historic national team with a crisis to manage. In both cases, however, these are two countries with a tradition so deeply rooted as to guarantee at least a certain level of performance even in the worst moments.

Fiji, Argentina and Georgia are considered the possible surprises of this tournament, also because they were lucky enough to end up in groups open to any result. Argentina is in England’s group and has only Japan, who is within its reach, as its other rivals for qualifying for the quarter-finals. Fiji and Georgia are with Australia and Wales, against whom they can try to play it.

Scotland and Italy, however, were less fortunate. Scotland are coming off an excellent Six Nations but are in the group with South Africa and Ireland, the two most solid favourites. Italy fared even worse: to get through for the first time in their history they will have to overcome one of New Zealand (drawn for the seventh time in their group) and France, and it is unlikely. New Zealand has never been beaten and, given the data, they are by far their worst opponent. Against France there is a few more chances, but it is still a favorite who also plays at home and has the declared objective of winning the tournament.

In the history of the World Cup there has been only one winner from the northern hemisphere, England, who won it twenty years ago for the first and still only time. All other editions have been won by national teams from the southern hemisphere: New Zealand and South Africa have three victories each, Australia two. In addition to England, the European team that came closest to winning it was France, with two finals played, the last of which lost against New Zealand in 2011 by just one point (8-7).

Returning to Italy, its World Cup will begin on Saturday at 1pm (in Saint-Étienne) against Namibia. Then they will play against Uruguay in Nice on September 20th, against New Zealand on September 29th in Lyon and against France on October 6th, again in Lyon. In Italy the World Cup can be seen both free-to-air on Rai and on Sky. Rai will broadcast nineteen matches – including those of Italy – between Rai 2 and Rai Sport. On Sky you can follow all the matches, from France-New Zealand on Friday evening up to the final on 28 October.

– Read also: Italian rugby and the inverted pyramid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

