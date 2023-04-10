The Qatari fund would be in talks with potential investors to form a consortium and raise between 545 and 654 million to present an offer to Zhang

Indiscretions on a possible interest of Investcorp for Inter are increasing. In case of non-participation in the next Champions League (which brings about 50 million euros in benefits), a change of ownership for the Nerazzurri club could become easier. This scenario includes Investcorp, the private equity fund of Bahrain which last year tried to buy Milan, which ended up in the hands of RedBird. Now, second The sun 24 hours, the fund of the emirs would like to try again with the nerazzurri. For this, writes the magazine Middle East Economywould be in talks with several potential investors for form a consortium and raise between 545 and 654 million dollars to try to acquire Inter from the Suning group.

The Qatari fund has been trying for some time to transfer part of its interests to the world of football, as demonstrated by the offer made last summer to acquire Milan. A profitable investment, he writes Middle East Economy. The president of Inter, Steven Zhang, has always denied his intention to sell the club, valued by the current owner at around 1.2 billion euros: he has given a mandate to Goldman Sachs and Raine to find possible partners, but – he has always maintained – in the minority. Zhang who, by May 2024, will have to repay the 275 million three-year loan to the Oaktree fund.

