Home Sports the rumors increase. What happens – breaking latest news
Sports

the rumors increase. What happens – breaking latest news

by admin
the rumors increase. What happens – breaking latest news

The Qatari fund would be in talks with potential investors to form a consortium and raise between 545 and 654 million to present an offer to Zhang

Indiscretions on a possible interest of Investcorp for Inter are increasing. In case of non-participation in the next Champions League (which brings about 50 million euros in benefits), a change of ownership for the Nerazzurri club could become easier. This scenario includes Investcorp, the private equity fund of Bahrain which last year tried to buy Milan, which ended up in the hands of RedBird. Now, second The sun 24 hours, the fund of the emirs would like to try again with the nerazzurri. For this, writes the magazine Middle East Economywould be in talks with several potential investors for form a consortium and raise between 545 and 654 million dollars to try to acquire Inter from the Suning group.

The Qatari fund has been trying for some time to transfer part of its interests to the world of football, as demonstrated by the offer made last summer to acquire Milan. A profitable investment, he writes Middle East Economy. The president of Inter, Steven Zhang, has always denied his intention to sell the club, valued by the current owner at around 1.2 billion euros: he has given a mandate to Goldman Sachs and Raine to find possible partners, but – he has always maintained – in the minority. Zhang who, by May 2024, will have to repay the 275 million three-year loan to the Oaktree fund.

April 10, 2023 (change April 10, 2023 | 22:52)

See also  Two Canavese in Promotion Saturday debut for Eporedia Bricks Sunday is the turn of the Golden River

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Cassano replies to Mourinho: ‘Livaja? Never taken by...

in Bobigny, nearby construction sites, but distant jobs...

Taiwan, 12 Chinese ships and 91 warplanes detected....

Orleans Badminton Masters Chen Boyang/Liu Yi won the...

A complete failure of the referees! Sad, unacceptable,...

Cristiano Ronaldo unleashes himself: he argues with his...

According to the media, Smith will be the...

Spain: goalless draw for Barcelona – Football

Gongshu District’s first community sports meeting and the...

relive the victory of Mathieu Van der Poel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy