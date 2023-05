Dorothea Wiererová is not only a great biathlete, the three-time Olympic bronze medalist and four-time world champion is also one of the most charming competitors in the starting field. This fact probably led to the offer to shoot a series of revealing pictures, which was presented to her by the Russian-language version of the men’s magazine Playboy, as Wiererová revealed in an interview for the Corriere della Sera newspaper. However, the handsome Italian star refused.

