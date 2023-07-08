“The Rutte IV has fallen”. What is going on

Rome, July 7, 2023 – Political earthquake in Whenstruggling in these hours with a government crisis which appears to be difficult to reverse. The “Rutte IV has fallen”, local media report. The alliance headed by the prime minister himself Mark Rutte, conservative traction, it would have jumped at the time to approve some measures related to immigration and asylum.

The coalition that held up the executive was formed by People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), of which the prime minister himself is a member, by the liberals of D66, by the Christian Democrats of the Christian Democratic Appeal (Cda) and by the Calvinists of the Christian Union (CU).

The crisis reaches a sky that is anything but serene. The asylum talks have been dragging on for months, tearing apart the majority. The way is now clearing for new elections, probably in the autumn. October the month in which Holland should return to the polls. Rutte had become prime minister in October 2010, so he would fall after almost 13 years in government.

Because Rutte fell

The main nodes that have split the axis of government concern the asylum measures and immigration law. Themes on which the majority parties have been at a sidereal distance for a long time. In recent days the issue has exploded: in particular between VVD and CU the clash has ignited on the measures to limit family reunification. On the one hand the parties VVD and CDA, on intransigent positions, and on the other, for the softer line, liberals and Calvinists. Differences that in the end proved to be irreconcilable.

Today it was clear to most that the situation was about to explode. MPs from the smallest coalition party had already gathered at breakfast time before the coalition meeting, after yet another talks with CU ministers. Attempts to bring the parties closer in recent days have been varied. The latest plan discussed on Friday involved the so-called on and off button for family reunification. If the influx of migrants was too high, that button could be deactivated. A compromise solution on which, however, no convergence was found. As well as for the previous plans.

Yesterday, for example, VVD and CDA themselves suggested drafting an initiative law for the introduction of a two-state system to grant various rights to migrants. But D66 and CU were adamant. Rutte’s show of strength on Wednesday who put a substantial package of requests on the table, further heating up spirits. But the prime minister himself the following day had given the coalition parties another 24 hours to examine a final proposal on which to find agreement. But the agreement has not arrived.

Rutte, Meloni and harmony on immigration

Mark Rutte has always shown himself to be a valid ally of Giorgia Meloni on the European chessboard in his first year as prime minister. Meloni was particularly in harmony with the Dutch prime minister precisely on the migration policies to be adopted in the EU. She and Rutte had recently been on a mission to Tunisia, together with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The goal was to close a memorandum of understanding with the North African country that ranged from the economy to immigration. Not an easy game that could now become even more complicated.

