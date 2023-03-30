Verlander: new brilliance at the Mets?

40 years old, 18 MLB seasons and still dashing. After winning the World Series with Houston in November, Justin Verlander, one of the league’s top pitchers, took on a new challenge, signing with the New York Mets. His arrival expands the group of pitchers of the New York franchise, which includes Max Scherzer, another MLB star (on the other hand, Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers). Last year, the Mets were among the leaders of the Championship, before quickly disappearing in the play-offs. An odd to avoid this season. New York sets out to conquer the World Series, which has been fleeing it since 1986.