The club has already decided the punishment that the Blaugrana youth squad will have to comply with

The RFEF has also called off the footballer from the Spanish U-17 team

The Barça already has decided the punishment that will impose to Lamine Yamal for the “serious act of indiscipline” carried out by the footballer during a call with the Spanish team last February. Those responsible for grassroots football have penalized the footballer with four games in which he will not be able to participate with Juvenil A, as explained by the ‘Què t’hi jugues’ program on Cadena Ser.

Spain under’17 played a tournament in the Algarve (Portugal) in February in which Yamal had an outstanding performance, even scoring the goal that gave the title against the Portuguese team and becoming the tournament’s top scorer, with three goals. However, His performance was marred by acts of indiscipline in which he was also accompanied by a Real Madrid footballer and another from Atlético.

Julen Guerrero, the U17 coach, has not called him up for the elite round either, as the newspaper ‘Ace’ reported in its day. Barça has now added to this punishment, which has acted diligently and, despite the consequences that its decision may have at a sporting level, has not hesitated for a moment when issuing an exemplary sanction for Lamine Yamal.

In fact, next Saturday (4:15 p.m.) Óscar López’s men visit Zaragoza, leader of group 3 of the youth Division of Honor with one point more than the blaugrana, who have put training before competition. The absence of the academy player detracts from the team’s potential, but the club goes hand in hand with the Federation in this case and has opted for an exemplary punishment.