The sanctions against Juventus will have to be reformulated

The CONI Board of Guarantee, the highest level of Italian sports justice, has requested that the sanctions against Juventus be reformulated. The Board found no faults in the actions of the Football Federation’s Court of Appeal (FIGC), which last January had punished Juventus for the so-called false capital gains case. At the same time, however, it accepted the appeals against the sanctions of some former executives and members of the board of directors (including Pavel Nedved and Paolo Garimberti) and for this reason it ordered a new trial. The appeals against the sanctions against Andrea Agnelli (former president), Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini (former sporting directors) were instead rejected.

Pending this, Juventus will get back the 15 points that were taken away from them in January, moving from the current seventh position in the standings to third. The new proceeding of the FIGC’s Court of Appeal – which will have a different composition from that of the last sentence – will not begin before May.

In January, the Court had found the violations contained in the elements that had emerged during parallel investigations by ordinary justice into Juventus’ financial statements to be “serious, repeated and prolonged”, the same that had prompted the FIGC prosecutor’s office to request the reopening of a sporting trial which it had already become final in May 2022 with an acquittal due to the non-existence of the charges.

Again according to the Court of Appeal, the club’s board of directors “shared with, or at least tolerated, the violation of sporting principles”. The sanction had therefore taken into account “the particular gravity and the repeated and prolonged nature of the violation demonstrated”, i.e. the systematic exchanges of players at prices deemed unsuitable for their value in order to artificially settle the balance sheets.

Juventus had defined the reasons for the sentence “illogical and unfounded” and had immediately appealed to the Guarantee College, which could only confirm, cancel or have the sentence reformulated, not modify it on the merits. The club, meanwhile represented by a new management, applied for an annulment.

