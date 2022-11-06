Edimes Sanmaurense defeats the PalaRavizza taboo and overcomes San Pio X in front of its audience for 77-46, obtaining the second consecutive success, reaching Robbio in third place with 10 points in the standings (Friday the derby in Robbio). The break comes at the end of the first half when Edimes pierces the host zone with Bruciamonti’s triples, and then progressively increases the advantage up to the final +31. Poggi starts very strong with a basket and a foul and a triple, Caterini scores the only basket of San Pio X, but Infanti and Maghet put another five for the 11-2 inside at 4 ‘. Marnetto, Sebastiani and Caterini definitively unlock the guests, but Ragni has other ideas and replies with eight points in a row and is 21-14 at 10 ‘. The two teams struggle to find the bottom of the retina (23-16 at 13 ‘), then Maghet allows Edimes to reach +11 at 15’ (27-16). Another +10 for the red and white with a triple from Gualandi (32-22), the guests try to stay in the race, before Bruciamonti makes two triples that lead him to 41-27 at 20 ‘. Upon returning to the field still many shooting errors from both, Edimes took advantage of it and with the basket and foul by Barbieri went up to +17 (49-32 on 26 ‘). Barbantini tries to give the guests the charge, the game is broken up by many fouls, but Sanmaurense maintains a consistent advantage in the 30 ‘(58-43). Edimes still punishes the opposing zone with two bombs, Maghet scores two free throws of the double coach and the match is on ice (66-46 in the 34th minute).

Robbio instead ends up ko in Venegono. First quarter balanced, closed with Varese ahead by 2 points. Then the hosts began to widen the margin, up to 53-46 in the third period. In the final fraction, Fluidotecnica reacts and impacts on 60-60. But it is only an illusion, because Venegono with a last extension returns to command and to conquer the two points on the score of 74-60, surpassing the guests in the standings. For the Aironi, on Friday evening at the Pala Cantone the chance to redeem themselves in the derby with Sanmaurense.

Green Group (7th day): Legnano-Sedriano 85-64, Sanmaurense-San Pio X 77-46, Venegono-Robbio 70-64, Cerro-Luino 77-67, Cus Milano-Castronno 80-59, Corsico-Daverio played yesterday, Leone XIII-Casoratese tonight at 18.

Classification: Luino and Venegono 12; Robbio and Sanmaurense 10; Legnano 8; Corsico, Leone XIII, Daverio, Casoratese and Sedriano 6; San Pio X, Cerro and Cus Mi 4; Castronno 0. –